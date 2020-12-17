'Game Of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Has Blunt Message For Anti-Maskers

Tea is coming ...

On Wednesday, amid COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the U.S., “Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner posted a simple message on her Instagram story, destroying anti-maskers faster than Arya did the White Walkers.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart, and that’s the tea,” Turner said.

The video was saved by fan accounts and can be seen below:

NEW 🎥 Sophie Turner via IG story pic.twitter.com/HyKA357Qc1 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) December 16, 2020

Turner also spoke out against those breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines earlier this year.

In March, actor Evangeline Lilly drew criticism for Instagram comments saying that she didn’t plan on quarantining because “some people value freedom over their lives.” (Lilly later apologized for those comments.)

Without naming Lilly, Turner seemed to offer a rebuttal on Instagram shortly after, saying, “Don’t be fucking stupid.”

“Even if you count your ‘freedom’ over — I don’t know, what is it — like, your health? I don’t give a ffffff about your freedom. You can be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever,” she said.

The Queen in the North has spoken.