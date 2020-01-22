Sophie Turner Volunteers To Play Miranda On 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Sophie Turner has a Sansa-ble plan to revive the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot.

The actor, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” said Monday she wants to play Miranda in the now-suspended comeback of Hilary Duff’s cult-fave comedy on Disney Plus. Turner beseeched the show to contact her.

“Is Miranda appearing in this season? Because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda,” Turner said in a rambling Instagram story on Monday. “‘Lizzie McGuire’ people, please reach out to me.”

sophie turner is drunk on her insta story rn and she’s so far made fun of tiktok, frothed over leo dicaprio, hyped up Parasite & tried to get herself cast in the Lizzie McGuire show. We stan a chaotic queen!!!! God i’ve missed her so much. pic.twitter.com/nBoB8WsVYF — maeve wiley deserves the world (@JoLucyBradley) January 21, 2020

Who those people are is in question, because production of the Disney Plus show abruptly stopped earlier this month when the showrunner quit.

“I’m obviously devastated like the rest of us,” Turner noted.

Miranda ― one of Lizzie’s best friends ― was played by Lalaine in the original.

Duff had returned to her Disney Channel 2001-2004 star-making vehicle, which she was also executive producing this time around. But after two episodes were in the can, the proverbial creative differences arose, and creator and showrunner Terri Minsky departed, resulting in the unexpected hiatus. A Disney spokesperson said they were moving the reboot in a different direction to satisfy fans.