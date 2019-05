Nick Jonas’ Met Gala look channeled a specific “Game of Thrones” character and his sister-in-law/star of the show was not here for it.

Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, were dressed to the nines at the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed gala, wearing Dior looks inspired by French king Louis XIV.

However, fans noticed pretty quickly that Jonas’ facial hair coupled, with his hand gestures and accessories, were totally channeling Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger, from “Game of Thrones.”