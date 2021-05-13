Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi For Photographing Her Daughter: 'It's Disgusting'

Turner and pop star husband Joe Jonas welcomed baby Willa in July 2020. They kept the pregnancy and details about the birth very hush-hush ― following the couple’s practice during their relationship.

Back in 2017, a year into the couple’s romance, Turner told the Times of London that she and Jonas were in a “very private relationship.”

Two years later, they tied the knot in two separate ceremonies. One happened in Las Vegas in May 2019, and the second was the following month in France.

Jonas said previously that falling in love with Turner “made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother.”