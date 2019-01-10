Sophie Turner Calls Out 'Twat' Piers Morgan For Mental Health Comments

Sophie Turner made a valid point about mental health ― and its stigmas ― while shutting down Piers Morgan on Twitter.

Morgan caught the “Game of Thrones” actress’ attention Wednesday after he tweeted out comments made by Beverley Callard, an English actress. Callard spoke to Best Magazine about her own battle with depression ― and how celebrities view the stigma of mental health issues.

“Real mental illness is very dark and it takes a great deal of strength to ask for help,” she said. “I think we are now definitely chipping away at the stigma. But we have to be careful mental illness doesn’t become like a Gucci handbag.”

Callard added: “There is a danger it can become ‘fashionable.’”

Morgan tweeted out a link to the article, writing, “She’ll be hammered for saying this, but it’s 100% true.”

She'll be hammered for saying this, but it's 100% true. https://t.co/lxxywZ2Ks5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2019

Turner called out Morgan on Twitter, writing, “Or maybe they have a platform to speak out about it and help get rid of the stigma of mental illness which affects 1 in 4 people in UK per year.”

She added: “But please go ahead and shun them back into silence. Twat.”

Or maybe they have a platform to speak out about it and help get rid of the stigma of mental illness which affects 1 in 4 people in UK per year. But please go ahead and shun them back into silence. Twat. https://t.co/mvddYPjcht — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 9, 2019

This only made Morgan double down, claiming he knows of celebrities who fabricated illnesses.

“Sadly, I know a lot of well-known people (not The Rock) who’ve jumped on the ‘victimhood’ bandwagon to get positive publicity for themselves. They do those with genuine mental illness a great disservice,” Morgan wrote.

In response, Turner wrote a four-part thread explaining why disparaging mental health concerns can be so damaging.

Part 1 : People who think it’s okay to make jokes about mental illness, I feel you must be lucky, because surely you don’t understand or can’t comprehend what it is like to have or know someone with an illness like this. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 9, 2019

Part 2 Depression is the second biggest killer in affluent Europe and America. One of the greatest reasons being, I believe, is because mental illness has so much stigma surrounding it. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 9, 2019

Part 3. If we can just all speak out about our experiences or our loved ones experiences we can help other people who suffer with mental illness not feel so alone. Let’s keep this dialogue going. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 9, 2019

Part 4. You are not alone, you can manage your illness, and people who make fun of it are the minority... not you. You are loved and supported. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 9, 2019

“If we can just all speak out about our experiences or our loved ones experiences we can help other people who suffer with mental illness not feel so alone,” Turner wrote. “Let’s keep this dialogue going.”

Yes, indeed.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.