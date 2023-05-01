Sophie Turner Speaks Out After Posting Video Of Her Daughter: 'Honest Mistake'

Sophie Turner has released a message after unexpectedly posting a video of her eldest daughter, Willa, on social media ― after previously vowing never to do so.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories,” the “Game of Thrones” actor wrote on Instagram Monday.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for,” she explained. “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.”

To ensure there’s no misunderstanding in the future, Turner added: “If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, have two children: Willa, 2, and a baby girl whom they welcomed in 2022. The couple have not publicly shared the name of their second child.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. David Crotty via Getty Images

The actor has previously condemned paparazzi for photographing Willa during a public outing.

“I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I, and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she wrote on her Instagram on May 2021.