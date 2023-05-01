What's Hot

Regulators Seize First Republic Bank, Sell To JPMorgan Chase

I Wore Box Braids To Work And We Might As Well Have Called A Company Meeting About It

Marine Vet Rep. Ruben Gallego Issues ‘Poser Alert’ Over Nikki Haley Gun Photo

You'll Never Believe These Coronation Items Are Actually Real

Aerosmith Announces Farewell Tour Starting In September

'Simply Who They Are': Jen Psaki Rips Fox News For Enabling Tucker Carlson

Sen. Bernie Sanders Predicts Biden ‘Landslide’ In 2024 On 1 Condition

American Airlines Pilots Vote To Authorize Strike

Kiss' Paul Stanley Slammed For Twitter Rant On Gender-Affirming Care

Man Arrested After $3M Worth Of Fentanyl Mailed To Unsuspecting Restaurant: Cops

How Lurking On Wall Street Influenced 'Succession' Fashion

Katy Perry Reveals How She And Orlando Bloom Make Their Relationship Work

EntertainmentGame of Thronessophie turnerJoe Jonas

Sophie Turner Speaks Out After Posting Video Of Her Daughter: 'Honest Mistake'

Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, have two children: Willa, 2, and a baby girl whom they welcomed in 2022.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Sophie Turner has released a message after unexpectedly posting a video of her eldest daughter, Willa, on social media ― after previously vowing never to do so.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories,” the “Game of Thrones” actor wrote on Instagram Monday.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for,” she explained. “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.”

To ensure there’s no misunderstanding in the future, Turner added: “If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, have two children: Willa, 2, and a baby girl whom they welcomed in 2022. The couple have not publicly shared the name of their second child.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles.
David Crotty via Getty Images

The actor has previously condemned paparazzi for photographing Willa during a public outing.

“I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I, and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she wrote on her Instagram on May 2021.

“It’s fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission,” she continued. “I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”

Go To Homepage
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community