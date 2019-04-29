Sophie Turner Reacting To That Shocking Arya Moment Is Big Sister Energy

Charles McQuillan via Getty Images Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at the screening of the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere in Belfast, Ireland.

With “Game of Thrones” coming to an end in a few weeks, shall we propose a new spinoff series that could save HBO some serious costs ― “Sophie Turner’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Watch”?

The actress, who stars as Sansa Stark on HBO’s fantasy juggernaut, has been thoroughly enjoying the final season, just like the rest of us, and sharing her genuine reactions on Instagram to widespread delight. (Spoiler alert!)

Sometimes she enjoys a little wine while watching and sometimes she’s in a bathrobe, but it’s always entertaining.

Thankfully, Turner was tuning in to Sunday night’s episode, which featured an epic, history-making battle and a few game-changing twists. One of the few moments we did see in the dimly lit, but otherwise excellent outing was Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King.

“Arya really is that bitch,” Turner said on Instagram Stories on Sunday night, tagging Williams and adding a few snaps for good measure. “Yes. You. Are. Bitch!”

Turner, who shares a close off-screen friendship with Williams, seems particularly invested in Arya’s storyline this season.

She previously reacted to her co-star’s surprising sex scene with a hilariously inappropriate Easter-themed Instagram Story.

“In honor of Easter, I guess ‘Game of Thrones’ wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop hop hoppin’ into that pussy. And that’s the tea,” Turner said with wine in hand.

LMFAOOO someone needs to take Sophie Turner’s phone away from her. @SophieT what is this 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Bdh1DnMAtr — yäs (@___daenerys__) April 22, 2019

Williams also spoke out about Sunday night’s episode, admitting she had feared fans’ reaction to her big hero moment when she was first handed the script.

“I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly. “The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’”

The actress revealed that even her boyfriend expressed some doubts about whether her character could really defeat the big bad: “I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?’”