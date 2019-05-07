Sophie Turner, Richard Madden Reunited At The Met Gala, 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Sobbed

Sophie Turner and Richard Madden reunited at the Met Gala on Monday night, sending “Game of Thrones” fans into a tizzy with excitement and tears.

The pair play siblings Sansa Stark and Robb Stark, respectively, in the series and have not been together on-screen since ― spoiler alert ― Madden’s character died in season 3.

Getty Images The long-awaited Stark sibling reunion from one angle...

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ...and the other.

Turner and Madden ran into one another at the Gala and their embrace was snapped by photographers and lauded by fans:

As the resident Robb Stark fan, I am very emotional about the pictures of Richard Madden hugging Sophie Turner. pic.twitter.com/QzRHZjv5pU — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 7, 2019

Sophie Turner and Richard Madden at the #METGala

A Starks reunion that makes me cry ❤️

The North remembers. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9n1kR5oU — House Stark of Winterfell (@Wondergwarts) May 7, 2019

RICHARD MADDEN AND SOPHIE TURNER I'M CRYING. pic.twitter.com/p73HZWnBVT — jon snow (@shxrlocked) May 7, 2019

These are the most wholesome photos of Sophie Turner and Richard Madden to ever exist 😭 pic.twitter.com/rdrw5O3gJW — Ser Brienne of Tarth stan account (@amberrmoh) May 7, 2019

richard madden and sophie turner reunited omg i literally have tears in my eyes rn pic.twitter.com/7nujimSlpU — osha (@oshawildling) May 7, 2019

Adhering with the event’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Turner wore a glittery, multicolored Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. Madden wore an all black ensemble by Dior.

It seemed Turner’s night was rife with “Game of Thrones” moments as her new brother-in-law, Nick Jonas, was critiqued on social media for his outfit that resembled Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger.