Sophie Turner, Richard Madden Reunited At The Met Gala, 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Sobbed

Sophie Turner and Richard Madden reunited at the Met Gala on Monday night, sending “Game of Thrones” fans into a tizzy with excitement and tears.
The pair play siblings Sansa Stark and Robb Stark, respectively, in the series and have not been together on-screen since ― spoiler alert ― Madden’s character died in season 3.
Turner and Madden ran into one another at the Gala and their embrace was snapped by photographers and lauded by fans:
Adhering with the event’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Turner wore a glittery, multicolored Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. Madden wore an all black ensemble by Dior.
It seemed Turner’s night was rife with “Game of Thrones” moments as her new brother-in-law, Nick Jonas, was critiqued on social media for his outfit that resembled Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger.
In response to a post her brother-in-law shared on Instagram referencing Turner’s character Sansa, the “Game of Thrones” star quipped in a comment that she thought Littlefinger “died last season” and to “quit manipulating” her.