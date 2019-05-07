ENTERTAINMENT

Sophie Turner, Richard Madden Reunited At The Met Gala, 'Game Of Thrones' Fans Sobbed

Pour one out for this long-awaited Stark sibling moment.

Sophie Turner and Richard Madden reunited at the Met Gala on Monday night, sending “Game of Thrones” fans into a tizzy with excitement and tears.

The pair play siblings Sansa Stark and Robb Stark, respectively, in the series and have not been together on-screen since ― spoiler alert ― Madden’s character died in season 3. 

The long-awaited Stark sibling reunion from one angle...&nbsp;
...and the other.
Turner and Madden ran into one another at the Gala and their embrace was snapped by photographers and lauded by fans:

Adhering with the event’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Turner wore a glittery, multicolored Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. Madden wore an all black ensemble by Dior.

It seemed Turner’s night was rife with “Game of Thrones” moments as her new brother-in-law, Nick Jonas, was critiqued on social media for his outfit that resembled Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger.

In response to a post her brother-in-law shared on Instagram referencing Turner’s character Sansa, the “Game of Thrones” star quipped in a comment that she thought Littlefinger “died last season” and to “quit manipulating” her.

