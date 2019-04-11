Sophie Turner Says Doing Goat Yoga Was Better Than Joe Jonas’ Proposal

It appears that Sophie Turner had a pretty bah-ass time doing goat yoga.

The “Game of Thrones” star recently tried out the quirky exercise trend in a British Vogue video published Thursday and loved it so much, that she jokingly said the experience was more thrilling than when her fiancé, Joe Jonas, proposed to her.

“I’ve never felt that excited about anything in my life, ever,” the 23-year-old actress said with a totally sincere face. “And I’ve been proposed to and that wasn’t even the best day of my life, this was.”

Turner, who was way more interested in interacting with goats than doing any actual yoga, delivered another stellar quote when she bottle-fed two of her barnyard friends at the same time.

“Damn, it’s like me at a bar,” she joked.