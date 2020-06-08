Sophie Turner Schools Commenter Questioning Black Lives Matter Protests

Sophie Turner is proving why she’s Queen in the North.

Over the weekend, the “Game of Thrones” star and husband Joe Jonas attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Mammoth Lakes, California, according to ET Canada, later sharing pictures of the event.

In Turner’s posts, protesters can be seen lying on their stomachs as George Floyd did when he was pinned by a Minneapolis police officer, and taking a knee as former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did to protest police brutality. Along with the pictures, Turner shared the caption, “No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter.”

Her post received more than 1.2 million likes, but not everyone was especially supportive.

In a comment since deleted, according to People (but was captured in a screenshot by BuzzFeed), one person wrote: “I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?”

The comment seemingly refers to anti-racism protests continuing, even though four officers have been charged in George Floyd’s killing.

Turner responded, as show screenshots captured by BuzzFeed, explaining that the protests aren’t about just one incident. It’s about systemic racism.

“This isn’t just about those 4 cops,” Turner reportedly wrote. “This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”

In addition to her post, the actor poignantly wrote on her Instagram stories: “If you aren’t uncomfortable then you aren’t listening.”

Turner also previously posted in support of Black Lives Matter, writing: “My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option,” and highlighting some voices to listen to.