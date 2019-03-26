Sophie Turner On Sexuality: 'I Love A Soul, Not A Gender'

Sophie Turner may be engaged to Joe Jonas at the age of 23, but the “Game of Thrones” star recently admitted that she never thought she’d get engaged so young. Or at all.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series that will return for its eighth and final season in April, told Rolling Stone in an interview published Tuesday that she was “fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life.”

But all of that apparently changed once she met her 29-year-old fiance.

James Devaney via Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at a game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in March.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” she said of Jonas. “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know.”

In regard to her comments about “girls,” Turner told the magazine with a shrug:

“Everyone experiments … It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

“There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” Turner said. “But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

She added:

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”