Sophie Turner Shreds Social Media Influencers With Scathing Parody

Social media influencers who push shady weight-loss products to their followers have invoked the ire of “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

“Hey, you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” the British actor says in a fake American accent in a parody clip she shared as an Instagram story Monday and which is now going viral on Twitter.

“Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea,” she continues. “And basically it makes you shit your brains out and is totally really really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don’t really give a fuck because I’m getting paid money for it.”

“Influencer life,” Turner, who played Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, ends the video.

Check out the clip here:

And that’s the tea! 🍵 👀 #SophieTurner shades influencer culture in this hilarious satire, and we love her for it! 👏🏼 #influencerlife



(🎥: @SophieT ) pic.twitter.com/fpPH571iro — Entertainment City (@EntCity) October 8, 2019

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian is among those who have come under scrutiny for promoting weight-loss products via social media. Last year, she faced backlash for peddling “appetite suppressant lollipops” on Instagram.