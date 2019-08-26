It seems Sophie Turner has recovered from the heartbreak of not being able to eat pasta for breakfast just in time to set the record straight about what is and is not a “trend.”

Page Six reported last week that the “Game of Thrones” actor, recently photographed in New York City wearing socks and sandals, was “attempting to make this controversial trend happen.”

Cue a collective eye roll from the internet, along with Turner herself.

“Nah we’ve all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it,” she tweeted on Monday. “I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC.”

That response amassed its own response. More than 300,000 people liked the tweet, with some pointing out the absurdity of calling socks and sandals a “trend” just because they were spotted on a white actor. “Black people have been doing this long before you,” one person wrote.

To @SophieT and @PageSix,



