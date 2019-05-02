Sophie Turner Wore A Futuristic Spacesuit Before Marrying Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner turned up and turned heads when she walked the red carpet Wednesday night at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The “Games of Thrones” actress donned a futuristic jumpsuit ― which actually looked more like a spacesuit ― by Louis Vuitton. The silvery creation was covered in green, vine-like designs with red and blue accents.

It had a zipper down the front and a black belt that brought everything together, matching Turner’s black heels.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 in Las Vegas.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images The detailing on the shoulders is simply exquisite.

Turner wore her hair parted down the middle with a light pink lipstick and a soft pink eyeshadow that brought out her green eyes.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Who knew this would be the same glam she'd use for her wedding later that night?

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Turner and musician Joe Jonas prior to their nuptials.

Turner was at the awards show to support her fiancé, Joe Jonas, who performed a medley of hits with the recently reunited Jonas Brothers that night. The JoBros sang “Jealous,” “Cake by the Ocean” and their new single, “Sucker,” for the audience.

The actress reportedly tied the knot with Jonas after the show, according to footage provided by the record producer Diplo.

People magazine reports that the two were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony at the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Bitch this for real happened Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas just got married after the #BBMAs in Vegas and I am FREAKING LIVING FOR IT pic.twitter.com/b9fTOS7PPY — darling v (@MHummels1) May 2, 2019