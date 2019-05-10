Sophie Turner might be best known for playing Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” but she’s really making a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward stars.

The actress has grown up in the spotlight. Like her “GoT” co-star Maisie Williams, she was just a teenager when she began shooting the HBO epic drama; she’s now 23 and, as of May 1, married to Joe Jonas.

In the early days of her career, Turner often stuck to black dresses while slowly added more color into her event wardrobe. Over the years, she’s become more adventurous and often opts for unique, high-fashion looks straight from the runway.

She also happens to be a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador (along with Jennifer Connelly and Emma Stone), which means she wears plenty of the luxury label’s designs for red carpet appearances. Frankly, we think she gets some of the best looks from the house, like the white gown with silver accents she wore for the Season 8 premiere of “Game of Thrones” in Belfast. The silver spacesuit-inspired outfit she wore for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (after which she got married) was a close second.

“I love to go on a red carpet and wear something that makes me feel like someone else,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in March. “I want to be able to play dress-up.”

While “GoT” might be coming to an end soon, we predict Turner will be playing dress-up on plenty of red carpets to come. In the meantime, check out how the actress’ style has changed over the years: