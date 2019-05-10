Sophie Turner might be best known for playing Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” but she’s really making a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward stars.
The actress has grown up in the spotlight. Like her “GoT” co-star Maisie Williams, she was just a teenager when she began shooting the HBO epic drama; she’s now 23 and, as of May 1, married to Joe Jonas.
In the early days of her career, Turner often stuck to black dresses while slowly added more color into her event wardrobe. Over the years, she’s become more adventurous and often opts for unique, high-fashion looks straight from the runway.
She also happens to be a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador (along with Jennifer Connelly and Emma Stone), which means she wears plenty of the luxury label’s designs for red carpet appearances. Frankly, we think she gets some of the best looks from the house, like the white gown with silver accents she wore for the Season 8 premiere of “Game of Thrones” in Belfast. The silver spacesuit-inspired outfit she wore for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (after which she got married) was a close second.
“I love to go on a red carpet and wear something that makes me feel like someone else,” Turner told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in March. “I want to be able to play dress-up.”
While “GoT” might be coming to an end soon, we predict Turner will be playing dress-up on plenty of red carpets to come. In the meantime, check out how the actress’ style has changed over the years:
2012
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Turner attends the DVD launch of the complete first season of "Game Of Thrones" at Old Vic Tunnels on Feb. 29 in London.
2013
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
The actress attends the Elle Style Awards at the Savoy Hotel on Feb. 11 in London.
2013
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Turner attends the U.K. premiere of "Olympus Has Fallen" on April 3 in London.
2013
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Turner attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Game of Thrones" Season 3 at the TCL Chinese Theater on March 18 in Hollywood.
2013
Mark Davis via Getty Images
Maisie Williams and Turner arrive at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Presents An Evening With "Game of Thrones" at the TCL Chinese Theater on March 19.
2013
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Turner poses on the red carpet at the "Game of Thrones" Season 3 San Francisco premiere on March 20.
2013
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Turner attends the opening of a "Game Of Thrones" exhibition in New York on March 27.
2013
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
The actress attends the BAFTA Craft Awards in London on April 28.
2013
Tullio M. Puglia via Getty Images
Turner attends the "Another Me" photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Nov. 15.
2013
Tullio M. Puglia via Getty Images
Turner attends the "Another Me" premiere during the 8th Rome Film Festival.
2014
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Turner arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
2014
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Turner attends the Season 4 premiere of "Game of Thrones" in New York on March 18.
2014
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Turner attends the Season 4 premiere of "Game of Thrones" at the Guildhall on March 25 in London.
2014
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Turner attends the Jameson Empire Awards 2014 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on March 30 in London.
2014
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
The actress attends the "Game Of Thrones" premiere on April 3 in Milan.
2014
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Turner on the red carpet at the Arqiva British Academy Awards at Theatre Royal on May 18 in London.
2014
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Turner attends HBO's "Game Of Thrones" panel at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25.
2014
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
The actress attends Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con celebration in San Diego on July 26.
2014
JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
The British native poses on the red carpet at the British Independent Film Awards in London on Dec. 7.
2015
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Turner attends the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles.
2015
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Turner arrives for the world premiere of "Game of Thrones" Season 5 at Tower of London on March 18.
2015
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Turner attends the "Game of Thrones" Season 5 premiere and after party at the San Francisco Opera House on March 23.
2015
Paul Morigi via Getty Images
The star attends the annual Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House on April 25 in Washington.
2015
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Turner, with James Bay and Jourdan Dunn, attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4 in New York.
2015
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Turner attends the "Game of Thrones" panel during Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on July 10.
2015
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Turner arrives at the 67th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.
2016
MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
The actress poses on the red carpet at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 30 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
2016
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Turner attends the 88th annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 28.
2016
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
The actress attends the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10.
2016
Fred Duval via Getty Images
Turner attends the "X-Men: Apocalypse" global fan screening at BFI IMAX on May 9 in London.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Turner attends the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park on May 29 in London.
2016
Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images
Turner attends a "Game Of Thrones" fan event at the Palafox cinema on June 28 in Madrid.
2016
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
The actress attends Variety's Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Hollywood on Aug.16.
2016
Venturelli via Getty Images
Turner poses after the Kineo Diamanti Award press conference during the 73rd Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.
2016
Venturelli via Getty Images
Turner attends the Kineo Diamanti Award Ceremony during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.
2016
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Turner attends the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles
2016
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
Turner leaves the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Oct. 5 in Paris.
2017
David Livingston via Getty Images
Turner attends the BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on Jan. 7.
2017
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Turner wears a Louis Vuitton dress at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8.
2017
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Turner attends Variety's Celebratory Brunch Event for Awards Nominees, benefitting the Motion Picture Television Fund, at Cecconi's on Jan. 28 in West Hollywood.
2017
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Turner arrives at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Expo Hall on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.
2017
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Turner wears a sparkly dress for the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12 in London.
2017
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Turner arrives at a Louis Vuitton fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week on March 7.
2017
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Turner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1.
2017
Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
Turner attends the Women For Women International luncheon at 583 Park Avenue on May 2 in New York.
2017
Koki Nagahama via Getty Images
Turner attends the Louis Vuitton resort 2018 show at the Miho Museum on May 14 in Koka, Japan.
2017
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Turner attends "An Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere" at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Nov. 30 in New York.
2018
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 6.
2018
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
The actress attends the Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise show at Fondation Maeght on May 28 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France.
2018
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2.
2019
David Crotty via Getty Images
Joe Jonas and Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.
2019
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Turner promotes "Dark Phoenix" at WonderCon 2019 on March 29 in Anaheim, California.
2019
Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images
The actress attends the "Game Of Thrones" New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3.
2019
Liam McBurney - PA Images via Getty Images
Williams and Turner, in a Louis Vuitton dress, on the red carpet at the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 premiere in Belfast on April 12.
2019
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Turner wears a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1 in Las Vegas.
2019
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Jonas and Turner, who got married following the Billboard Music Awards show, wear Louis Vuitton on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 6.
2019
Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
Turner wears a Louis Vuitton ensemble for the label's cruise show on May 8 in New York.