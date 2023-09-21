Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For Return Of Their Children To England Amid Divorce Battle

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sophie Turner has sued her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, for the return of their two young children to England, according to legal documents obtained by Page Six.

The petition comes weeks after Jonas, who tied the knot with Turner in 2019, filed for divorce from the “Game of Thrones” star.

Turner, 27, filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan court Thursday, alleging that Jonas has wrongfully retained the couple’s two young daughters in New York City since Sept. 20.

The filing seeks to secure “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” per the documents obtained by Page Six.

Turner also claims that she and Jonas agreed over Christmas 2022 that England would be their kids’ “forever home,” and they would start scouting out schools for their older daughter, Willa.

“The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the legal documents reportedly say.

But things took a turn after Turner accused Jonas, 34, in the documents of withholding the children’s passports.

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” the documents claim. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Per the filing, Jonas’ attorney confirmed on Sept. 19 that he won’t return the passports and refuses to agree to let their daughters move internationally to live in England, seemingly kicking off Turner’s lawsuit.

Musician Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner were married for four years before Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 1, 2023. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jonas and Turner welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020. The actor gave birth to their second daughter, whose name has not been made public, last year.

The famous pair had reportedly been experiencing “serious problems” for months prior to their split. The collapse of their marriage “happened very suddenly” after an argument on Aug. 15 of this year, according to Page Six.

The couple’s divorce filing says “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to a petition obtained by Today.com. Turner and Jonas reportedly had a prenuptial agreement in place.

An insider told OK! magazine that the singer was “incredibly checked out and detached” for some time before he put an end to their marriage.

“Joe seemed very sensitive, almost touchy, when asked anything about his wife or family-related,” the source said. “So I’m guessing things were on the rocks with them before that.”

Representatives for Turner and Jonas didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Turner and Jonas addressed their split earlier this month in a joint statement on Instagram.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair wrote on Sept. 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”