Sophie Turner Says She Had Live-In Therapist To Treat Eating Disorder

“Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner says she had a live-in therapist to treat her eating disorder, and the woman’s humbling words were the “best” advice.

“For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion,” the “Staircase” star explained to Elle UK in an article posted Wednesday. “I don’t know if you know what a companion is? It’s a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn’t doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits.”

“One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I’d seen on Instagram,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable,’ and spinning out. She said to me, ‘You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You’re not that important.’”

“That,” Turner told the magazine, “was the best thing anyone could have told me.”

Turner, who confirmed she was expecting her second child with Joe Jonas, previously said her depression and body-image issues were exacerbated by online comments about her “GoT” character Sansa’s perceived weight gain. The problems intensified when she was emerging from adolescence. She said she internalized the criticism so much that he believed it and would get the costume department to tighten her corset. She said she got “very, very self-conscious.”

Sophie Turner Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.