Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra Amid Ongoing Divorce From Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner appears determined for a clean break — and not just from her husband.

The “Game of Thrones” star has spent the last month publicly navigating her divorce with singer Joe Jonas, and has now unfollowed her soon-to-be-ex-sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram.

The “Quantico” alum, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, is no longer following Turner, either. It’s not clear who unfollowed whom first, or what wrought the mutual unfollowing.

Their digital dissolution has left fans on either side confused, as the self-described “J Sisters” previously appeared as close as actual siblings.

Turner, who still follows Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas on Instagram, once raved about Chopra.

“It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” Turner told Elle in 2020. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God.”

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner served as bridesmaids at each other's weddings in 2018 and 2019. Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Chopra also congratulated Turner publicly after the native Briton received an Emmy nomination for “Game of Thrones.”

“Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie,” Chopra wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, with accompanying photos of the two actors. “We love you and are so incredibly proud of you #JSisters.”

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September after four years of marriage. Turner later said she learned about the divorce filing through social media.

The pair reached an agreement involving their two daughters after the English actor sued her estranged husband for custody in September.