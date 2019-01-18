To be Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” actress Sophie Turner had to live the part. Which sometimes included a gross hair routine the 22-year-old didn’t like one bit.

“For the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl, but toward season five they started asking me to not wash my hair, and it was really disgusting,” Turner revealed in an interview with InStyle.

“Now I wear I wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice,” she added. “But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair.”

And “really itchy” hair thanks to snow machines that had “little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease.”

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Sophie Turner poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles on July 12, 2017.

Luckily, wearing a wig has helped the actress replenish her damaged hair after years of dyeing it red, as Turner is a natural blonde. But there’s one hair emergency she brought on herself a long time ago.

“Cutting my hair into bangs. It was a disaster,” she admitted in an interview with Glamour in November 2018.

“I did it myself when I was 13, and it didn’t help that my red [from”GOT”] was fading into a mousy brown. I don’t know why I did it. I guess people were having bangs cut in and I thought, ‘Fuck it. I’ll give it a go.’”

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch/IPx Sophie Turner at New York Comic Con 2018 in New York City on Oct. 6, 2018.

Many other stars in the business have suffered hair damage as a result of continually dyeing their hair for roles.

Ariana Grande revealed in 2014 that dyeing her hair red “every other week” on the Nickelodeon show “Sam & Cat” is the reason she has to wear fake hair and a high ponytail all the time.

The singer said in an Instagram post at the time that her “actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd.”

“So PLEASE,” she said, “gimme a break about the hair or just don’t look at me lol). IT’S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things.”