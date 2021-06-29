Put the sauce on and get a box of sfogliatelle, my friends: The trailer for the long-awaited “Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” has been released.

Starring the son of the late actor James Gandolfini, who originated the iconic mobster Tony Soprano, Michael Gandolfini portrays the young version of Tony in this origin story.

Set in 1967, the film follows young Anthony Soprano as he grows up among gangsters in Newark, New Jersey. A teenage Tony becomes “a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city,” says The Hollywood Reporter, which details the rest of the plot as:

Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

In addition to the young Gandolfini, the film stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti (the father of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher), Jon Bernthal as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as the acerbic Livia Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, and John Magaro as Silvio Dante. Ray Liotta also stars.

This prequel to the popular series was initially slated for a 2020 release, so many fans have been waiting for it to drop. Airing from 1999 to 2007 on HBO, “The Sopranos” followed Tony Soprano through his midlife crises as a father, husband, philanderer and gangster in New Jersey. The show has been widely lauded as one of the greatest shows of all time, with Rolling Stone declaring it the “crime saga that cut the history of TV in two” and the catalyst for a “golden age when suddenly anything seemed possible.”

You can watch “The Many Saints of Newark” in theaters on Oct. 1 and on HBO Max for 31 days after that.