What's Hot

Kate Moss' Sister Defends 'Nepo Babies' And It Does Not Go Well

White House: Russia's Wagner Received Arms From North Korea

Ex-Federal Prosecutor Predicts 'We're Finally At Tick Tock' For Trump In 2023

There's A Massive Uptick in Searches For This Kind Of Porn

Ex-Denver Broncos Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dead At Age 31

Holiday Travel Upended As Forecasters Warn Of 'Bomb Cyclone'

Lindsey Graham Offers Extreme Prediction Of How War In Ukraine Will End

‘Cousin Eddie’ Display In Kentucky Leads To Bizarre 911 Call

Arizona To Remove Makeshift Shipping Container Wall From Mexico Border

Black Italian Rugby Player Calls Out Teammates For 'Racist' Secret Santa Gift

CNN Anchor Presses Jan. 6 Committee Member Zoe Lofgren In Tense On-Air Exchange

Seoul: North Korean Hackers Stole $1.2B In Virtual Assets

Entertainment
hbo tvthe sopranosmichael imperioli

This 'Sopranos' Star Had 1 Word To Sum Up His Initial Thoughts On Series' Pilot

"I wasn’t sure if it was a spoof, is this a comedy?" asked the actor, who played Christopher Moltisanti in the show.
Ben Blanchet

The Sopranos” actor Michael Imperioli has revealed his initially mild takeaway about the acclaimed HBO TV series and said he thought it “was okay” at first.

Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti in the iconic drama, told The A.V. Club that the series’ idea didn’t “have any prestige to actors at all at that time” and recalled reading the pilot’s script.

“I wasn’t like ’This is gonna change television,” said “The White Lotus” actor, who added that the pilot was “okay.”

“I’m not being facetious, really, I wasn’t sure if it was a spoof, is this a comedy? It’s on HBO, where there were no series... no one’s ever going to really see this.”

Millions, though, wound up tuning into “The Sopranos” as the show would have 11.9 million viewers by its series finale, according to Nielsen data.

Actors Michael Imperioli And Drea De Matteo each won Primetime Emmy Awards for their their roles in "The Sopranos."
Actors Michael Imperioli And Drea De Matteo each won Primetime Emmy Awards for their their roles in "The Sopranos."
Photo By Getty Images

Imperioli, who earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in 2004, said that involvement in the series “didn’t really” interest him as he had mostly been in movies and plays.

“But I thought [Moltisanti] was kind of interesting in the pilot, he had some interesting things to do and I really liked who they were casting, a lot of people who I had worked with before and who I knew,” said Imperioli, who noted the involvement of “Goodfellas” star Lorraine Bracco.

His initial “okay” takeaway of the series, however, slowly turned into an increased interest as it gained more episodes.

“When we started doing the episode two, episode three, every script was better and more complex,” he said.

“Then we really started seeing ‘Whoa, this is really special.’”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community