Amazon/Sorel Meghan Markle's Sorel boots come in nearly a dozen different colorways.

Last time Meghan Markle attended Invictus Games events, she wore a sweater blazer that was so instantly coveted that the surge of traffic took down J.Crew’s website. This time, it might be her boots that break the internet.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry visited Whistler, Canada, on Wednesday for the Invictus Games winter training camp. She hit the snow in a sold-out Calvin Klein puffer and a pair of Sorel’s classic Joan of Arctic insulated winter boots, which you can grab right now on pretty steep sale — up to 50% off the list price, in fact.

Andrew Chin via Getty Images

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited athletes and staff at the Invictus Games' One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on Wednesday in Whistler, British Columbia.

The boots aren’t just cute, though they are that (in addition to Meghan’s choice of quarry/black, they come in about a dozen other colorways). First introduced in 2007, they’re waterproof winter workhorses that for years have been a go-to for people who want to stay warm and dry in snow and slush. I bought a pair around 2009 for a trip to Iceland, and they kept me toasty warm and upright in slippy city conditions and deep rural snow drifts. In fact, my pair is still going strong, more than a decade of winter trips later, and I couldn’t recommend them more for snowy situations.

Here’s what makes them such longtime favorites: The boots have a removable and washable inner boot made of thick recycled felt for insulating warmth, and the outer construction is as tough as it is eye-catching. There’s a grippy rubber sole and durable rubber outsole, plus a waterproof and seam-sealed suede upper with a faux-fur cuff that keeps rain and snow from dripping in. The boots lace up through metal rings that are easy to thread with gloved hands, and the mid-calf shaft height provides a lot of protection, but is still wearable for many people with wide calves (hi!).

Sorel/Getty Images Sorel Joan of Arctic boots in camel brown and in quarry/black as seen on Meghan Markle.

“These winter boots I snagged are a game-changer,” wrote a verified buyer named Hope at Sorel.com. “Went up half a size for some wiggle room with thicker socks, and it’s like walking on clouds. I was skeptical about all the laces, but once you tweak them just right, slipping these on and off is a breeze. Definitely nailed the warmth factor – perfect for tackling winter’s chill.”

Other reviewers suggest ordering up a half size, as well. But the good thing is, they’re on sale at multiple retailers right now, so you can find the perfect pair for you. Grab ’em now before the “Meghan Effect” makes your size and color harder to find.