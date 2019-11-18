Soul Train Awards Flash Fierce Fashion On The Red Carpet

Celebrities attending BET’s Soul Train Awards won on the red (well, turquoise) carpet Sunday before any trophies were handed out.
The event featured lots of stars in orange, red and pink. The styles ranged from slinky and glitzy ― it was in Las Vegas after all ― to whimsical and bold.
When it came down to flaunting fabulous fashion, the moment to celebrate hip-hop, R&B and soul rocked.
