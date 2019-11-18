Soul Train Awards Flash Fierce Fashion On The Red Carpet

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Connie Orlando, TeaMarrr, Issa Rae and Tristen Winger pose for a pre-awards moment at the BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.

Celebrities attending BET’s Soul Train Awards won on the red (well, turquoise) carpet Sunday before any trophies were handed out.

The event featured lots of stars in orange, red and pink. The styles ranged from slinky and glitzy ― it was in Las Vegas after all ― to whimsical and bold.

When it came down to flaunting fabulous fashion, the moment to celebrate hip-hop, R&B and soul rocked.

Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images Soul singer Tiana Major9 was singing the teal blues in this fun suit.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Actor and producer Issa Rae stood tall in a gorgeous midriff-baring outfit.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Multiple Grammy nominee BJ The Chicago Kid is orange poppin' in his fun ensemble.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Lyric Anderson of "America's Next Top Model" is a vision of slinky glamor in her orange gown.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Comedian and "Dolemite Is My Name" actor Luenell goes for fun and fabulous in her ensemble.

Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images "U Know What's Up" singer Donell Jones rides that orange wave in a nifty leather jacket paired with a black turtleneck and black leather pants.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Red alert! Comedian and actor Michael Blackson is on fire in a matching leather long coat and pants.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Singer Layton Greene is having a green party in matching ski jacket, pants and top.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images An evening in shimmering stripes suits rapper Jeremih perfectly.

Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images "The Neighborhood" star Tichina Arnold, one of the Soul Train Awards hosts, gets an E for elegance.

Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images Tisha Campbell from "Martin" and "My Wife and Kids," who also hosted, looks in the pink.

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Model and actor Chanelle Graham embodied Vegas glitz and glamour with a superhero touch on the arms.

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Disney Channel star Skai Jackson parties in pink with a touch of black.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Raven Goodwin from "Being Mary Jane" and "Good Luck Charlie" tantalized on the turquoise carpet in a glamorous gown.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images Actor Porscha Coleman rode Sunday's pink wave, cocktail style.