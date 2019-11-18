ENTERTAINMENT

Soul Train Awards Flash Fierce Fashion On The Red Carpet

Celebrities took some style gambles and won in Las Vegas.
Connie Orlando, TeaMarrr, Issa Rae and Tristen Winger pose for a pre-awards moment at the BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.
Connie Orlando, TeaMarrr, Issa Rae and Tristen Winger pose for a pre-awards moment at the BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.

Celebrities attending BET’s Soul Train Awards won on the red (well, turquoise) carpet Sunday before any trophies were handed out.

The event featured lots of stars in orange, red and pink. The styles ranged from slinky and glitzy ― it was in Las Vegas after all ― to whimsical and bold.

When it came down to flaunting fabulous fashion, the moment to celebrate hip-hop, R&B and soul rocked.

Soul singer Tiana Major9 was singing the teal blues in this fun suit.
Actor and producer Issa Rae stood tall in a gorgeous midriff-baring outfit.
Multiple Grammy nominee BJ The Chicago Kid is orange poppin' in his fun ensemble.
Lyric Anderson of "America's Next Top Model" is a vision of slinky glamor in her orange gown.
Comedian and "Dolemite Is My Name" actor Luenell goes for fun and fabulous in her ensemble.&nbsp;
"U Know What's Up" singer Donell Jones rides that orange wave in a nifty leather jacket paired with a black turtleneck and bl
Red alert! Comedian and actor Michael Blackson is on fire in a matching leather long coat and pants.&nbsp;
Singer Layton Greene is having a green party in matching ski jacket, pants and top.
An evening in shimmering stripes suits rapper Jeremih perfectly.
"The Neighborhood" star Tichina Arnold, one of the Soul Train Awards hosts, gets an E for elegance.&nbsp;
Tisha Campbell from "Martin" and "My Wife and Kids," who also hosted, looks in the pink.
Model and actor Chanelle Graham embodied Vegas glitz and glamour with a superhero touch on the arms.
Disney Channel star Skai Jackson parties in pink with a touch of black.
Raven Goodwin from "Being Mary Jane" and "Good Luck Charlie" tantalized on the turquoise carpet in a glamorous gown.
Actor Porscha Coleman rode Sunday's pink wave, cocktail style.
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
