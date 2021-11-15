SoulCycle's Exercise Bike Is Actually On Sale, And It's $600 Off

SoulCycle " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">SoulCycle" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">SoulCycle Start and finish your perfect work out routine with the help of inspirational instructors that help guide and motivate your progress.

The exercise bike enjoyed by the likes of Jenna Dewan and Jessica Alba is now $600 off ― SoulCycle’s lowest offer to date, good through Nov. 24.

If you’re looking for a way to follow through with at-home workouts and fight off exercise apathy, you might want to consider taking advantage of this sale and investing in (or gifting) the SoulCycle bike.

The commercial-grade steel frame bike is an exact replica of what you can find in the SoulCycle studio. It features a wide base for a stable, wobble-free ride and elite tracking features to provide you with consistent and accurate data so you can monitor your progress and set fitness goals.

An immense library of classes led by encouraging instructors can be viewed on the high resolution and glare-proof touch screen affixed to the front of the bike. Coupled with the immersive sound system integrated into the bike, you can feel like you’re having a true in-person class experience right in the privacy of your home.

But your home workout routines aren’t just limited to your bike, or even your home. With the purchase of a bike, you get access to hundreds of different guided workout routines that include mediation, lifting, pilates and running through the Equinox+ app.

For a free seven-day trial, you can test out and explore all the class offerings the Equinox+app has to offer, then after that it’s $39.99 a month ― a major discount when you consider a yearly in-person membership to Equinox can run into the thousands.

Bring out your inner Jessica Alba (we all have one) and find a routine that works for you and your health goals, just in time for the New Year.