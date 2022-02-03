Shopping

The Best Kitchen Items To Make Soups, Casseroles And Other Comfort Foods

Here's what you need to make your favorite cold-weather dishes, such as chilis, stews and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Westend61 via Getty Images

After what may have been the longest January known to man, it’s time to settle into February, the month of Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl and... more bitter cold. There’s no better way to make it through than with warming, cozy comfort foods like soups, stews, chilis and casseroles. These dishes warm the body and the soul and are a much needed balm during the tough winter months.

If we simply have to suffer through another pandemic winter, then it’s time to elevate our comfort food game. Whether you’ve got a bare bones kitchen or are looking to upgrade your staples, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to make delicious cold-weather dinners.

Pick up a new casserole dish, splurge on a Dutch oven or snag a few counter-saving trivets, so your food can look as good as it tastes. Snuggle up with your beloved pet, put on your favorite show and enjoy a sumptuous, scrumptious feast.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A soup-freezing tray
If you're cooking a large batch of soup but want to save some for later, then you have to try out these Souper Cubes. Each holds one cup of soup, making it the perfect serving portion. This silicone freezing tray and lid is wildly popular right now, and is just what you need to up your soup game.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
2
Food52
A stock pot with a steamer insert
Don't you love when you get two kitchen products for the price of one? This Food52 x GreenPan nonstick stock pot comes with a steamer basket so you can multitask with the best of them. Use it for pastas, veggies, shellfish, soups and much more. It has a ceramic nonstick interior that won't blister or peel and is oven-friendly.
Get it from Food52 for $149.
3
Amazon
An immersion blender
An immersion blender like this one from Mueller Austria is an absolute must for creamy soup lovers. It includes a hand blender as well as a whisk and milk frother attachments.
Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
4
West Elm
An elegant trivet
Keep your counters and tabletops safe with this chic trivet from West Elm. It's handmade from stoneware coils and is as stylish as it is functional. It's practically a piece of art!
Get it from West Elm for $38.
5
Amazon
A fresh set of oven mitts
Heat resistant and waterproof, Gorilla Grip's oven mitts have a soft quilted lining interior and a flexible silicone exterior that is easy to clean and will keep your hands safe.
Get it from Amazon for $17.49.
6
Great Jones
A retro-inspired casserole dish
We can't get enough of this kicky hot dish from Great Jones. It's a 9x13-inch ceramic casserole dish inspired by vintage designs but built with modern technology. Incredibly versatile, it's great for roasting veggies, making lasagnas, whipping up a casserole or pasta bake and making cobblers. You can also purchase a lid to enable safe transport.
Get it from Great Jones for $75.
7
Crate&Barrel
A spice rack
We can't forget seasoning! Upgrade your spice rack with this lovely acacia wood 18-jar spice rack from Crate & Barrel. Spices include dill weed, seasoning salt, oregano, basil, marjoram, parsley, crushed mint, coriander, bay leaves, herbs de Provence, gourmet sea salt, pizza seasoning, Italian seasoning and more.
Get it from Crate&Barrel for $59.99.
8
Our Place
A trending pink pot
Although it comes in many colors, there's a good chance you've seen Our Place's pink pot on your social media feeds. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it does everything from boiling, baking, crisping and steaming. Perfect for all your cold-weather meals.
Get it from Our Place for $165.
9
Amazon
An oven-safe glass baking dish set
These Amazon Basics glass baking dishes are BPA-free and safe for the oven, freezer and microwave, adding to their versatility. They're perfect for casseroles, lasagnas and more.
Get it from Amazon for $17.54.
10
Williams Sonoma
An iconic cast iron steel stock pot
Get that Le Creuset quality with their durable, beautiful and stain-resistant 8-quart stockpot. As with all Le Creuset products, it's a definite investment, but thanks to easy-to-clean surfaces and its versatile uses, it pays for itself. It's available in a variety of classic and beautiful colors.
Get it from Williams Sonoma for $110.
11
Amazon
An enamel cast iron casserole dish
Lodge's 3.6-quart enamel cast iron casserole dish can braise, bake, roast and more, up to a whopping 500 degrees. You can use it to sauté, simmer and fry on the stovetop then transfer it to your oven to finish your recipe. It comes in a variety of colors and is a high-quality investment piece for your kitchen that will last for decades with the proper care.
Get it from Amazon for $79.90.
12
Made In
A stainless steel stock pot
Make a batch of soup, prep some broth or make a roast with Made In's 8-quart stainless steel stockpot. It's made of 5-ply metal that heats evenly for perfectly cooked meals.
Get it from Made In for $159.
13
Food52
A chic set of oven mitts and pot holders
Food52's oven mitts and pot holders are pretty enough to display in your kitchen and come in a range of colors to match your aesthetic. They also happen to be wildly practical thanks to magnets and loops for hanging, platinum-grade silicone to protect your hands, low maintenance machine-washable cotton and terry fabrics, and extra arm protection. They're a little pricier than the average oven mitt, but it's worth it.
Get it from Food52 starting for $30.
14
Great Jones
A gorgeous Dutch oven
Great Jones' Dutch oven isn't just pretty to look at. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast iron pot that can be used on the stovetop or in the oven. It comes in seven cute colors and has a convenient oval shape that's as perfect for roasting a chicken as it is for your bubbling stew. It's a worthy investment.
Get it from Great Jones for $160.
15
Amazon
A set of silicone cooking utensils
You won't mind having this lovely minimalist set from Chefa USA on display. It includes a spoon, slotted spoon, soup ladle, slotted turner, spaghetti server, spatula and oil brush. They have wooden handles and non-stick heat-resistant silicone tops.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
16
Amazon
A cauldron-like stockpot
If you've got a witchy vibe going, then you probably need this Cuisinart 12-quart stockpot. It comes with its own cover, has superb heat distribution thanks to a hard-anodized aluminum core construction and a nonstick surface.
Get it from Amazon for $74.95.
An extra-large Boska fondue pot

9 Fabulous Fondue Pots And More For Your Next Party

shoppingcookinghomeWinterkitchen