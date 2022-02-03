Westend61 via Getty Images

After what may have been the longest January known to man, it’s time to settle into February, the month of Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl and... more bitter cold. There’s no better way to make it through than with warming, cozy comfort foods like soups, stews, chilis and casseroles. These dishes warm the body and the soul and are a much needed balm during the tough winter months.

If we simply have to suffer through another pandemic winter, then it’s time to elevate our comfort food game. Whether you’ve got a bare bones kitchen or are looking to upgrade your staples, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to make delicious cold-weather dinners.

Pick up a new casserole dish, splurge on a Dutch oven or snag a few counter-saving trivets, so your food can look as good as it tastes. Snuggle up with your beloved pet, put on your favorite show and enjoy a sumptuous, scrumptious feast.