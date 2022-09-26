Food & Drink
FoodcookingsoupMistakes

5 Mistakes To Avoid If You Want To Make The Best Homemade Soup

“Low and slow” is the way to go, according to experts.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Anshu via Getty Images

Making soup from scratch seems relatively simple — you throw ingredients into a pot and let it simmer away. But small mistakes, like adding too much salt or putting all of your ingredients into the pot at once, can ruin the taste and texture. And, since soups take so long to make, it can be frustrating when the final result is a salt bomb or super bland.

To help us make stellar soups this fall and winter, we’ve turned to professional chefs, who have graciously shared some of their cooking wisdom with us.

Mistake #1: Oversalting … or undersalting

If a recipe tells you to use one teaspoon of salt, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll come out tasting perfectly seasoned. The most important thing is tasting and seasoning as you go, and freeing yourself from the notion that you have to follow the recipe exactly.

Getting the salt level just right can be tricky when making homemade soup, because as it simmers the liquid evaporates (if you have the lid off) and the saltiness of the soup increases. For best results, our chef experts recommend gradually adding salt throughout the cooking process.

Salt should be added a little in the beginning, some along the way and again at the end when the soup is almost done,” said Einav Gefen, a chef at the hospitality company Restaurant Associates.

If you’ve accidentally added too much salt, there are a few ways to fix it. Lisa Brooks, executive chef of Heart and Soul Personal Chef Services, recommends adding potato chunks to the soup and letting them absorb the salt.

“This should work in most broth-based soups,” Brooks said. Gefen recommends adding more liquid (like broth), or fat (like cream) if the soup already has some in there. As a last resort, you can add in a little bit of everything that’s already in the soup to help change the salt ratio.

Mistake #2: Dumping in all your ingredients at once

At its core, soup is simmering a bunch of ingredients in broth. But that doesn’t mean you should just throw meat and vegetables into some boiling liquid and call it a day. If you’re using onions, for example, don’t just boil them in a pot.

Onions need to be sautéed at least somewhat before adding liquid,” said Ben Goodnick, executive chef of Coastal Soups (a seasonal soup concept run by Summer House in Chicago). He recommends sautéing onions until translucent for a brothy soup, or browned for more hearty soups. “This makes the flavor sweeter and more mellow and complex,” he said.

Fine, fresh herbs should be added at the end of the cooking process, not the beginning.
Alex Walker via Getty Images
Fine, fresh herbs should be added at the end of the cooking process, not the beginning.

It’s all about building flavor. “Sauté your aromatic base (onion, garlic, carrots, celery, ginger) and sear the protein (sausage, chicken, beef, pancetta, bacon),” Gefen said.

She recommends adding hearty herbs like thyme, rosemary and bay leaf early in the cooking process for maximum flavor extraction, then fine herbs like parsley, basil and cilantro toward the end. “Sometimes I use the stems of the parsley as a flavor booster early on and the parsley leaves towards the end,” she said.

Mistake #3: Not cooking it for long enough

Good soup takes time, and when making it, “low and slow” is the way to go.

A gentle simmer is best, giving all ingredients time to infuse flavors and create a balanced, delicious soup,Gefen said. There’s no hard and fast rule about exactly how long you should let a soup simmer, because that will depend on the ingredients you’re using.

Gefen notes that vegetable soups can come together in as little as 45 minutes, while soups with beans and legumes will need about an hour to an hour and a half. Beef-based soups made with tougher cuts typically need one to two hours for the meat to become tender.

“‘Low and slow’ is not only for the key ingredients to fully cook, but also for the flavors of all components to release into the liquids and create a delicious concoction,” Gefen said.

Mistake #4: Always leaving the lid on

To cover, or not to cover: That depends on the soup. In general, Gefen covers legume-based soups to minimize evaporation and avoid getting a soup that is too thick. She leaves most brothy soups uncovered and controls how much liquid evaporates by cooking over low heat.

Goodnick does this as well, noting that leaving the lid off so water can evaporate intensifies and concentrates the flavor.

Mistake #5: Cooking all the ingredients for the same amount of time

To ensure everything in your soup is cooked to an ideal consistency (aka no crunchy potatoes or mushy carrots), add ingredients into your soup according to their cooking time.

If I am making a seafood chowder, I start stewing the harder vegetables like potatoes first,” Brooks said. “Any softer or frozen vegetables can be added later, and the last thing that should go in is the fresh seafood, since it takes mere seconds to cook through.

Gefen said legumes and pulses take longer to cook than pasta, so they should be added first.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A soup-freezing tray

Everything You Need To Make The Best Soups, Stews, Chilis and Casseroles

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Yes, Some Men Do Actually Name Their Daughters After Exes And Mistresses

Wellness

Can You Get Your COVID Booster And Flu Shot At The Same Time?

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent Blisters This Boot Season, According To Podiatrists

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In October

Parenting

What Parents Should Know About The Drop In Kids’ Test Scores During The Pandemic

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In October

Shopping

Nail Slugging: The TikTok Trend That Will Put An End To Dry Brittle Nails

Shopping

35 Things Good For Your Home And Your Pet

Shopping

24 Products If Being A Plant Parent Is Your Entire Personality

Shopping

Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Shopping

42 TikTok-Approved Storage And Organization Products For Your Home

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Cannabis Tourism Is Gaining Popularity. Here's What The Experience Is Like.

Shopping

Here Are All The Places You Should Shop For Halloween Costumes Online

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Shopping

These Luxurious Hair Mists Will Keep Your Hair Smelling Incredible

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

A Dermatological Nurse Reveals How To Tackle Sun Damage

Relationships

Can't Resolve Fights With Your Partner? 'Emotional Flooding' May Be To Blame.

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Breville Barista Express Is $150 Off Right Now

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Wellness

If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Parenting

The Invisible Cost Of Caring For A Child With A Health Condition

Home & Living

How To Wipe Your Personal Information From The Internet

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

Lightweight Layers For When You Can’t Decide If You’re Hot Or Cold

Style & Beauty

'Wild' And 'Chaotic': What It's Like To Create Nail Polish Colors For A Living

Parenting

Olympian Allyson Felix On Traumatic Birth, Retirement And Serena Williams

Shopping

15 Products That Won’t Take You Long To Skim Through, But Might Actually Change Your Life

Wellness

4 Subtle Signs Of Adult Drowning

Shopping

Journals And Planners From Target To Stay Focused This Year

Shopping

8 Of The Best Strollers You Can Get At Target

Wellness

Red Flags That You're Injured After A Workout And Not Just Sore