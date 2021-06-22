Want A Sous Vide Machine? Today's The Day With This Prime Day Deal.

If you’ve ever wanted to dabble in sous vide ― a cooking technique that technically means “under vacuum,” in which you apply low-temperature cooking with a water circulator ― you’ve probably noticed that sous vide devices are expensive.

Once you’ve encapsulated your food in plastic (with either a vacuum or ziplock packing), you gently bring up the internal temperature by bathing your food in a warm water bath, which is precisely maintained by the water circulator. Your food comes out perfectly cooked every time. But those circulators can be big (and we’ll say it again, expensive).

Good news: The Breville CS10001 Joule Sous Vide is on sale for for $159.95 (originally $249.95) on June 22 for Prime Day, a discount of 36% off. This model is the smallest, sleekest sous vide tool Breville makes and can easily be slid into a drawer. The deal only lasts one day, so act quickly!