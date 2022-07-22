When 27-year-old Hetal Vasavada was faced with a rice challenge on “MasterChef” Season 6, she knew exactly what to do. “Everyone’s panicking, like, ‘I don’t know what to make.’ But all I could think about was khichdi,” she says with a laugh.

Vasavada intimately knows the power of good khichdi. When she was a child, her grandmother would feed her heaping spoonfuls of the South Asian staple made from rice and lentils — with “a crap-ton of ghee,” of course. She and her family also attended khichdi parties, where other families proudly shared batches of their generational recipes with one another. And despite going through a period where she simply had enough of the hearty comfort food, she found herself seeking it out again when she left home for college, and throughout the years after. It ultimately became a career-defining tool for her, emerging as one of the best dishes in that round of ”MasterChef.”

Of course, the show’s pantry was not the haven of Indian spices found at her parents’. So Vasavada made do with what she had: green lentils instead of mung beans and roasted almonds instead of cashews to top the dish. “I mean, that is the essence of khichdi — it’s whatever you have on hand.” The dish impressed judges Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot and Christina Tosi, but everyone else seemed to be rather agitated.

“I got shitted on by both sides: by Indians, for not making everything ‘authentic’ ... I mean, I was just working with my constraints,” she says, of the comments she received online. “Then Americans were like, ‘You can’t be MasterChef because all you do is cook Indian food.’”

Vasadava has written a bestselling cookbook and her food blog @milkandcardamom, an amalgam of unique Indian fusion recipes, has a huge and dedicated following. But her experience is far too familiar to many among the diaspora, who often get told they’re neither American nor South Asian enough.

I can relate. As a child of Indian immigrants who delicately balanced assimilation with cultural preservation, I struggled with my Hindi. I understood it perfectly, but my American-accented and broken “Hinglish” responses inspired sympathy chuckles from more fluent speakers. I could dance, but not with the same instinct and flair as Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai or my friends who were born with The Gift. South Asian friends in high school and college took me to garbas, dressed up with me for Diwali parties, and threw colored powder at me during Holi — but I couldn’t ignore the uneasiness that begged the question, are you Indian enough to be here?

In my early 20s, I’ve been reflecting on that question more. And, like so many other quandaries, it led me to TikTok and Instagram.

But, what is authenticity really? Being transparent about how our upbringing shaped the way we eat, speak and live feels about as authentic as you can get. “First of all, Asian cuisine is so regional and diverse. Just because my mom makes, let’s say, dal in a way that’s authentic to our family, your family might make dal in a completely different way — and that’s authentic to you,” Bansal says.

Bansal’s mother is from Jaipur, which has an arid culture leading to lentils and legumes dominating diets, while her father comes from Kolkata, home to India’s oldest port and where fish is a staple. But it was her mother’s experimentation in the kitchen, blending these regional flavors, that made Indian food Bansal’s favorite cuisine growing up. What emerged for her was a distinct micro-cuisine, if you could call it that — one that’s unique and authentic to her family.

For TikToker Bilal Bhatti of @goldengully, the evolution of a recipe is both crucial and inevitable. “It’s hard to say whether my current recipes are 100% ‘authentic,’” he notes. “Maybe my great-grandmother swapped an ingredient in a recipe given to her grandmother, but then my great-great-great-great grandmother might say, ‘Nah, this ain’t authentic.’”

Bilal Bhatti holding a pakora. Bilal Bhatti

Bhatti describes a kind of oral tradition that celebrates each generation bringing something new to the table — and emphasizes the act of passing down recipes rather than the final product. The latter is something he does through his TikTok series “Mama.” In it, his mother, who immigrated from Pakistan to Canada, walks us through making regional dishes like pakora curry, paya, and a fried fish dish popular in Karachi, where she’s from. For those in the diaspora watching, these clips take us home: the sizzle of white onion in hot oil, the gentle crunch of cilantro being chopped, and the soft-spoken instructions in Urdu, her native tongue.

Though dishes may look different between families and generations, our generation is still able to wield the same spirit as our food-loving ancestors. “Growing up, anytime something good happened, you’d see my mom making seero in the morning,” Vasavada reminisces. “There’s that love of wanting to celebrate accomplishments, then sharing it with others.” For her and her peers, each bite is a vignette of the food, kitchens and people who raised them. To share our food with others is to share a piece of ourselves.

This art isn’t an imitation of life; instead, it’s a reflection of how we live it — in a beautiful (and sometimes cacophonous) harmonizing of two cultures.

If food is a love language, these creators have helped me speak it into existence as I explore my brownness with new confidence. These days, I find myself asking my mother to save some garam masala for me when she makes it in batches; planning trips to South Asian grocery stores in New York City’s Murray Hill neighborhood; blending herbs and spices together to remake my mother’s green chutney recipe, passed down from her own mother; and proudly sending pictures of my concoctions on my family WhatsApp. The positive reinforcement from my aunties and uncles in the U.S. and abroad just hits differently.

