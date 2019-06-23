A shooting at a South Bend, Indiana, bar that killed one person and injured several others occurred on the same day Mayor Pete Buttigieg was getting ready to host a nearby town hall.

According to a tweet from the South Bend Police Department, gunfire broke out at Kelly’s Pub early Sunday morning, a short drive from the location of the 2020 Democratic candidate’s afternoon event where he is slated to discuss the city’s recent police shooting of a black man. A follow-up post from the department said “as many as 10” individuals were injured.

Indiana Public Broadcasting reported that officers were dispatched to the scene after there were reports of gunshots fired, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrest have yet been made.

Memorial Hospital of South Bend spokesperson Heidi Prescott told HuffPost that between 2 and 2:30 a.m., the hospital received eight gunshot wound victims. No further information was provided on their injuries.

From 2:30 to about 6 a.m., the hospital was on lockdown, which Prescott said was done out of an abundance of caution for the safety of patients and staff.

Last week, Buttigieg temporarily stepped off the campaign trail and returned to South Bend to address the June 16 killing of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was fatally shot by Sgt. Ryan O’Neill while he responded to a report of vehicle break-ins. Officials say when O’Neill confronted Logan, who was spotted partially inside a vehicle, Logan moved toward him with a knife, prompting the officer to fire.

On Friday, roughly 150 protesters demanded Buttigieg and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski fire officers and implement better training, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Logan’s mother and brother were both present and called for action and accountability.

According to the Tribune, at one point, a protester told Buttigieg, “You’re running for president and you want black people to vote for you? That’s not going to happen.”

The candidate will hold his town hall with Ruszkowski at Washinton High School. NAACP South Bend Chapter President Michael Patton will moderate. According to the city government’s website, the event will “outline the process for officer-involved shooting investigations and hearings before the Board of Public Safety,” and questions from the public will be allowed.