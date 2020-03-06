South Bend, Indiana, Officer Is Not Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man

“The misconduct was objectively unreasonable and undertaken with willfulness and reckless indifference to the rights of others,” their lawsuit stated. “In addition, the misconduct and excessive force, including use of deadly force … shocks the conscience.”

Court documents obtained by HuffPost last year show that O’Neill’s fellow police officers previously accused him of making racist and derogatory comments in front of other officers.

Though the city will not charge O’Neill in the fatal shooting, the former sergeant was charged Friday with official misconduct and public indecency over accusations that he solicited a prostitute a month before killing Logan, The New York Times reported.

Additionally, O’Neill faces two felony charges of official misconduct and ghost employment. O’Neill is accused of being nude and fondling “his genitals or the genital of another person” in May 2019. Indiana has a “ghost employment” rule that bans state officers and employees from engaging in work other than their official duties during work hours.

Harvey Mills, president of the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36, reacted to the special prosecutor’s decision not to charge O’Neill for the shooting by noting in a statement that “police officers never want to be put in the position where they have to use deadly force to defend their life.”

“They want to come to work, protect their community and go home to their families, just like everyone else,” Mills said.

Mills added that the other charges, “if true, are disappointing and would certainly be against department policy. South Bend police officers know they have to constantly earn the trust of our community and are always held responsible for their actions.”