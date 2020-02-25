POLITICS

Read Live Updates From The South Carolina Democratic Debate

It's the Democrats' final showdown before the state's primary on Saturday.

Democratic presidential hopefuls face off in Charleston, South Carolina, tonight at the last debate before the state’s primary election.

The participants are Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), winner of last week’s Nevada caucus; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

The debate, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, is hosted by CBS. Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett and Bill Whitaker are moderating.

Read live updates below:

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics and Government Elections Joe Biden Pete Buttigieg Amy Klobuchar
CONVERSATIONS