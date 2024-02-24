PoliticsDonald TrumpSouth Carolina2024 elections

South Carolina GOP Primary Results: Live Updates

Republicans in the Palmetto State voted Saturday in the presidential primary.
Mollie Reilly
By 

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

South Carolina Republicans voted Saturday in the state’s GOP presidential primary.

Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the party’s nomination, faced off against his sole remaining competitor, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump has won every nominating contest so far this year and is expected to secure the majority of the Palmetto State’s 50 Republican delegates.

All polls across the state were closed by 7 p.m. Eastern time.

View live results from the South Carolina Republican primary below:

