South Carolina GOP Mailer Manipulates Trump Tweet To Remove Vote-By-Mail Fearmongering

But voting rights experts say Trump is trying to create a distinction that’s inaccurate. There are a handful of states where voting predominantly takes place by mail ― Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Utah and Washington. Many of those systems have been in place for years, and they do not have problems with voter fraud. (Voter fraud, in any form, is also exceedingly rare in the U.S.) Only registered voters are sent ballots.

There’s also no real difference between “absentee voting” and “mail-in ballots” or “vote by mail.” Different states use different terms and there’s no consistency, despite what Trump has tried to claim. And some states require voters to provide an excuse for voting absentee, while others don’t.

Voters in several states ― including Florida, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin ― have been getting robocalls from Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., on behalf of the Republican National Committee, trying to clear up the vote-by-mail issue and encourage Republicans to cast ballots that way.

Since Trump and other members of his administration have voted by mail, Republicans have also had to deal with charges of hypocrisy.

