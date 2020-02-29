Read Live Updates From The South Carolina Primary Election

The South Carolina primary, the last major test for Democratic presidential hopefuls before Super Tuesday, takes place Saturday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the front-runner, but polls showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading in the Palmetto State ahead of the primary. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and billionaire activist Tom Steyer are hoping to gain ground in the race. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is not on the ballot.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Read live updates below:
