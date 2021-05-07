Florida Newspaper Rips GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis For Acting Like ‘Tyrannical' Trump

The editorial board of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel tore into Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday for his signing of a controversial bill that restricts voting rights.

In a lengthy editorial, the newspaper’s board accused DeSantis — who only gave Fox News access to the signing ceremony — of acting increasingly “like his role model, the tyrannical Donald Trump, who picked petty fights with news outlets and cherry-picked reporters who tossed softball questions.”

It was “another revealing glimpse of life under the iron-fisted rule of DeSantis in Florida, a place where the doors are shut tight to anyone who might question his wisdom or challenge his authority” and the “latest sign of DeSantis’ authoritarian grip” on the state, said the newspaper.

“Like Trump, DeSantis keeps revealing his thin skin, and his willful attacks on the press are dangerous in a free society,” the board added, calling the voting rights law “oppressive.”

“Shame on Republicans for this law, which will only make it harder for lawful votes to be counted and will undermine public faith in Florida elections,” it added.