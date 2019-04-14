K-Pop Sensation BTS Debuts 'Boy With Luv' In Historic 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

BTS took “Saturday Night Live” by storm as the K-Pop band became the first in history to appear on the program.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope performed their new single “Boy With Luv” for the first time live, in black suits with pops of color, highlighted by their signature high-energy precision dance moves and killer vocals.

They also took to the stage to do “Mic Drop.”

The “SNL” audience — and fourth time “Saturday Night Live” host Emma Stone who introduced the singers — were thrilled.

Stone gushed to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” earlier in the week: “I just saw their soundcheck today and I involuntarily screamed. It was like, ‘Ahhh!’ It was like a chemical reaction that happens. They’re incredible.”

The BTS appearance was teased with a pre-show “SNL” video featuring fangirl Stone and comedy cast members playing teens at a slumber party waiting for the big event. The real-deal fans started camping out Monday at 30 Rock for the chance to get last-minute tickets to see BTS.

BTS’ seven-track album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” which includes “Boy With Luv,” was released Friday.

The “Boy With Luv” video features Halsey. But she’s at Coachella and didn’t appear in the “SNL” performance. The “Eastside” singer is scheduled to perform with BTS May 1 on the Billboard Music Awards.

The band was the first Korean group in history to attend and appear onstage at the Grammys in February.

Live band. Killer vocals. Moves for days. Crushed it! That’s how you say “what’s up America?” #BTSxSNL — Colleen Nika (@colleennika) April 14, 2019