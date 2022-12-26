What's Hot

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Accused Of 'Dirty Play' And The Internet Piles On

Aid Groups Stop Work In Afghanistan After Taliban Bar Women Workers

Millions In U.S. Hunker Down From Frigid, Deadly Monster Storm

Twitter Restores Suicide Prevention Hotline Link After Disappearance Sparks Backlash

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sails Into 2nd Week At Top Of Box Office

King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth In First Christmas Speech As Monarch

Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Golfer In History, Dies At 83

Patrick Star Grills Russell Wilson With Legendary Diss From Bikini Bottom

'Puss In Boots' Star Antonio Banderas Opens Up About Life-Altering Heart Attack

14,000 Lose Power After Attacks On 3 Utility Stations In Washington State

Adam Schiff Says One Part Of Jan. 6 Hasn't Gotten Nearly Enough Attention

Jen Psaki Goes After Trump, Jan. 6 Witnesses For Leaning On 5th Amendment

World News
North KoreaSouth Koreanorth korea south korea

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Drones Cross Border

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday.
AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday.

It’s the first time for North Korean drones to enter South Korean airspace since 2017.

Monday’s incident came three days after South Korea said North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its latest weapons tests.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community