South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home

A group of South Korean tourists whose van couldn’t make it through the wicked winter conditions in the Buffalo, New York area found shelter thanks to a helpful stranger this past weekend.

Alexander Campagna, a dentist, wrote on Facebook that he received a “frantic knock on the door” in the Village of Williamsville on Friday. Two men from a group of ten tourists were at the door to ask for shovels to dig out their vehicle stuck in front of his home.

The knock occurred during what’s been described by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as “the blizzard of the century,” a storm that has killed at least 28 people in Western New York’s Erie and Niagara counties, The Buffalo News reported.

People who died in the surrounding Buffalo area were discovered in snow banks and inside vehicles, the Associated Press reported, as snowfall totals reached 49.2 inches on Monday morning at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

That’s when Campagna – and his wife Andrea – stepped in to offer them a place to stay.

Tourists in Buffalo? In winter?

They Traveled From South Korea. They Got Stranded Near Buffalo. https://t.co/0TgSU1iqLv — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) December 26, 2022

The couple provided the ten tourists with places to sleep and – during the unexpected weekend stay – the group watched a Buffalo Bills game and also ate Korean meals together, food that the Campagnas love to consume, the newspaper reported.

“It was kind of like fate,” Choi told the Times.

“We will never forget this,” Campagna said.