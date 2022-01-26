Watch Classical Musicians Try Singing Foul-Mouthed 'South Park' Lyrics With Straight Faces

When a 30-piece orchestra attempts to perform songs from “South Park,” the results are bound to be, well, classic.

The venerable animated series debuts its 25th season Feb. 2 on Comedy Central. In honor of the golden anniversary, someone thought it was a golden opportunity to put a new spin on some of the show’s songs.

So, a full Broadway orchestra was enlisted to sweeten up what can be some very salty lyrics. For instance, there is now no secret what Kenny is singing in the show’s theme song. (Hint: It’s very NSFW.)

The orchestral arrangements also add a touch of class to “Kyle’s Mom Is A Bitch” from “South Park: Bigger, Longer And Uncut.”

The orchestra also took a crack at “Gay Fish,” the show’s tribute to Kanye West.

Broadway veteran Stephen Oremus, who arranged the songs, told the Hollywood Reporter that reimagining the “South Park” music was a dream project.

