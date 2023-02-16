“South Park” on Wednesday roasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a cartoonishly clueless couple who clamor for privacy while seeking publicity. (Watch the video below.)

The episode, “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” was summed up thusly by Comedy Central: “The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.”

Advertisement

But make no mistake, they’re animated stand-ins (note the ginger hair and familiar stylish hat) for the memoir-writing, media-feeding pair who stepped back from royal duties in recent years but not from the public eye.

In one segment, the two visit a Canadian talk show where they are jeered as they carry signs reading “We Want Our Privacy!” and “Stop Looking At Us!”

The host points out the prince’s privilege and his propensity to whine about it while introducing his new book “Waaagh.” (Harry’s dishy memoir is called “Spare.”)

Harry confirms he hates journalists but is reminded by the host that his reporting on the royal family makes him, well, “a journalist.”

Advertisement

The host gets very personal in mentioning the attention-grabbing pursuits of his wife. (The two in real life are featured in a Netflix docuseries they produced.)

“I just think some people might say that your Instagram-loving bitch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy,” the host sniped.

“How dare you, sir! My Instagram-loving bitch wife has always wanted her privacy!”

South Park makes fun of Harry and Meghan. As usual, they get it spot on. 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JURRIgHvsF — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) February 16, 2023

The offended prince then declares they are leaving Canada. And off they go to eventually land in South Park.

“They’re everywhere, in my fucking face,” Kyle complains.

Advertisement