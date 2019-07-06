6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Up Southern California

A 6.4 magnitude quake rattled the same area Thursday. That was the largest quake in two decades in the region, and shook up residents from Long Beach in California to Las Vegas. No injuries were reported following that quake, which struck about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Twitter users reported feeling shaking from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Fresno, California, and in Huntington Beach, south of L.A.

After Thursday’s tremblor, scientists warned that it could lead to a larger quake. Ridgecrest had been rattled by numerous aftershocks over the last day, including a 5.4 shaker Friday morning. In the past 10 days, there have been 117 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater nearby.