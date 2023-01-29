What's Hot

Protests Erupt Nationwide After Video Footage Shows Memphis Police Beating Tyre Nichols

Police: 3 Dead, 4 Hurt In Latest California Shooting

A Tiny Radioactive Capsule Has Been Lost In Australia

My Son Asked For Minnie Mouse Underwear And I Realized We Have A Big Problem

Tyre Nichols Remembered As Beautiful Soul With Creative Eye

Trump Opens 2024 Run, Says He's 'More Committed' Than Ever

Damar Hamlin Thankful, Speaks Publicly For 1st Time In Video

It's Time To Stop Talking About George Santos

Obamas: Killing Of Tyre Nichols A 'Painful Reminder' Of America's Police Problem

Here's How To See Rare Green Comet Zooming Our Way For First Time In 50,000 Years

Police Investigating After Kanye West Is Filmed Grabbing Woman's Cell Phone

Jim Jordan's Fearmongering Question Prompts Withering 1-Word Reply From Stephen King

Comedysaturday night liveSNLmichael b jordan

'SNL' Trolls Southwest — And The People Who Fly It

"You obviously don't respect yourself, so why should we?"
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

The “Saturday Night Live” cast took off on Southwest Airlinesdismal performance over the winter holidays with gags about its antique computers, hand-written schedules and a one-eyed pilot.

The sketch — in the form of a mock ad for the airline — boasted about Southwest’s new “premier lounge” — inside Starbucks at the airport. “We just get there early and hold two or three tables for y’all,” explained Michael B. Jordan playing an airline employee.

The company is now streamlining check-ins by not having any at all. The point is to “fill up the plane and go.”

But the ad also raked people who opt to fly Southwest.

“You bought a Southwest ticket,” Heidi Gardner reminds viewers. “You obviously don’t respect yourself, so why should we?”

The tag line: “Southwest Airlines. If it’s that important to you, just walk.”

Check it out here:

Related

saturday night liveSNLmichael b jordansouthwest airlinesHeidi Gardner
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community