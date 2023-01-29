'SNL' Trolls Southwest — And The People Who Fly It

The “Saturday Night Live” cast took off on Southwest Airlines’ dismal performance over the winter holidays with gags about its antique computers, hand-written schedules and a one-eyed pilot.

The sketch — in the form of a mock ad for the airline — boasted about Southwest’s new “premier lounge” — inside Starbucks at the airport. “We just get there early and hold two or three tables for y’all,” explained Michael B. Jordan playing an airline employee.

The company is now streamlining check-ins by not having any at all. The point is to “fill up the plane and go.”

But the ad also raked people who opt to fly Southwest.

“You bought a Southwest ticket,” Heidi Gardner reminds viewers. “You obviously don’t respect yourself, so why should we?”

The tag line: “Southwest Airlines. If it’s that important to you, just walk.”