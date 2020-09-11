HuffPost Finds

The Best Stores To Buy Southwestern-Style Furniture And Decor Online

Here's where to find boho, rustic and desert-inspired living room and bedroom furniture for every kind of budget. 🏜

Chic desert-style living room decor might mix <a href="https://fave.co/3jZNYUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">textured throw pillows</a> with a <a href="https://fave.co/3k3CvDv" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">stone coffee table</a>, while modern Southwest bedroom decorating ideas might include <a href="https://fave.co/3k4EhEr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Southwestern-inspired rugs</a>, <a href="https://fave.co/3czWEgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">warm linen bedding</a> and <a href="https://fave.co/3k4D9kd'" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">desert art prints</a>.&nbsp;
From Albuquerque and Santa Fe in New Mexico to Joshua Tree and Palm Springs in California, you might be dreaming of an escape to just about anywhere after spending most of your time at home these last few months.

Airline travel might not be in your cards in the immediate future, but a home furniture and decor refresh might be just what you need to make your space feel like a relaxing escape, especially now that many of our homes have become a place for work, play and rest.

Modern Southwestern-inspired furniture and decor is a decorating style that’s both relaxing and might remind you of your favorite vacation.

This bohemian-type furniture and decor style combines rustic and desert-inspired Southwest elements that can be identified through its use of mismatched materials (rattan, leather and woven fabrics) in warm and natural hues of terracotta, sand and earthy greens.

It’s a design aesthetic that pairs well with other popular home design styles, including midcentury modern furniture and decor and Scandinavian styles. But it’s neutral enough to feel timeless on its own — in spite of its rising popularity.

You might already know about destinations such as Wayfair and AllModern for Southwestern-inspired furniture and home decor. But did you know that Amazon, Urban Outfitters and The Citizenry are also worth browsing? Amazon’s own in-house brand Stone and Beam carries a lot of bohemian-looking decor. The Citizenry is known for its ethically sourced and sustainable handmade home products from around the world.

If you’ve been noticing a lot of rattan furniture, macrame wall hangings and leather floor poufs in online furniture stores lately, it’s because the Southwestern furniture and decor style has been on the rise for a while now. Vox attributes this infatuation with handmade home decor and houseplants to our desire for relaxation and escapism — especially now.

We’ve rounded up where to buy Southwestern-style furniture and home decor for every budget.

Take a look below.

1
$ — AllModern
All Modern
AllModern is part of the Wayfair family and filled with affordable modern furniture. You’ll find plenty of Southwestern and desert-inspired living room furniture such as this leather floor pouf and this vibrant area rug. Browse more at AllModern.
2
$ — Amazon
Amazon
Amazon is known for carrying everything, and that includes furniture. Amazon has two in-house furniture and home decor brands — Rivet and Stone and Beam. Rivet's collection includes more midcentury modern styles. Stone and Beam might be a better option for bohemian and desert-inspired furniture and decor. Beyond Amazon's in-house brands, you’ll find plenty of Southwestern-looking decor across Amazon's site, including this woven rug and these throw pillows. Browse more decor from Rivet and Stone and Beam.
3
$ — Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is known for its wide variety of affordable everyday furniture and decor. You’ll find plenty of Southwestern and rustic-inspired bedroom, living room and dining room furniture, such as this woven accent chair and this macrame wall hanging. Browse more from Wayfair.
4
$ — World Market
World Market
World Market is known for having affordable handmade items inspired by destinations around the world. You’ll find plenty of Southwestern and desert-inspired decor items, such as this gold hammered coffee table and these textured toss pillows. Browse more from World Market.
5
$ — Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Joss & Main is another member of the Wayfair family and is great for affordable everyday furniture. You’ll find plenty of Southwestern and desert-inspired living room and bedroom furniture and decor, such as this leather chair and this rope lighting pendant. Browse more from Joss & Main.
6
$ — IKEA
IKEA
IKEA is known for its simple and affordable Scandinavian-inspired styles. You’ll find plenty of natural materials and bohemian furniture and decor for the bedroom, living room and even dining room, such as this basket light pendant and these leather pulls. Browse more from IKEA.
7
$ — Society6
Society6
Society6 is known for its custom art and home accessories. You'll find plenty of Southwestern and desert-inspired art and decor, such as this desert cactus photo, decorative pillow and printed towel. Browse more from Society6.
8
$ — Walmart
Walmart
You might not think of Walmart as a trendy furniture destination, but it's known for budget-friendly prices you can't help but browse. Mix budget decor items from Walmart with higher-end furniture pieces — nobody will know the difference. You'll find plenty of chic boho bedroom furniture, decor and living room items, such as this rattan table and jute rug. Browse more at Walmart.
9
$ — Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, usually known for fashion and accessories, also carries a lot of furniture and home decor. You’ll find plenty of desert- and boho-inspired furniture and decor for the bedroom and living room, such as this woven jute rug and this wooden macrame wall hanging. Browse more from Urban Outfitters.
10
$$ — Etsy
Etsy
Etsy is home to small businesses and artisans who craft custom furniture and home decor, ranging from wall art to glassware. You can find plenty of Southwestern and desert-influenced accessories and decor from shops such as Cotton River, Grace and Lagom, Oriental Looms and Pink Pot Hos. Browse more from Etsy.
11
$$ — Food52
Food52
Food52 is known for curated tableware, cookware and kitchen accessories. You'll find one-of-a-kind Southwestern-influenced items such as amber-hue glasses and these ceramic plates. Browse more from Food52.
12
$$ — APT 2B
APT 2B
Apt 2B is known for simple and sophisticated furniture that is still relatively affordable. You’ll find plenty of Southwestern and desert-inspired items such as this leather sofa and this woven dining chair. Browse more from Apt 2B
13
$$ — Amara
Amara
Amara is known for curating boutique interior design finds. Take a look, and you’ll find plenty of rustic and bohemian-looking items such as this rattan minitable and hammock. Browse more from Amara.
14
$$ — Our Place
Our Place
Our Place gained a cult following for its bestselling all-in-one Always Pan, but the cookware brand is also home to dinnerware and glassware accessories that are handmade in warm, sunset hues perfect for a Southwestern interior design theme. Browse more from Our Place.
15
$ — Target
Target
Target is known for its trendy and affordable home decor, but it's only gotten better with brands such as Project62 and Opalhouse. You’ll find plenty of Southwestern and desert-inspired furniture and decor, such as this rattan side table and this accent rug. Browse more from Project62 and Opalhouse.
16
$$$ — The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry is known for its ethically sourced and sustainable handmade home products from around the world. You’ll find plenty of Southwestern-inspired and rustic-looking items, such as this leather chair handcrafted in Mexico and this linen bedding bundle from Portugal. Browse more from The Citizenry.
17
$$$ — Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is known for its statement furniture and one-of-kind decor items. You’ll find plenty of unique modern desert living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, such as this linen duvet cover and rattan chair. Browse more from Anthropologie.
18
$$$ — Lulu & Georgia
Lulu & Georgia
Lulu & Georgia is known for its glamorous and trendy furniture. You’ll find plenty of natural and bohemian bedroom furniture and decor, such as this textured rug and this wood and wicker nightstand. Browse more at Lulu & Georgia.
