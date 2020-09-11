HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

From Albuquerque and Santa Fe in New Mexico to Joshua Tree and Palm Springs in California, you might be dreaming of an escape to just about anywhere after spending most of your time at home these last few months.

Airline travel might not be in your cards in the immediate future, but a home furniture and decor refresh might be just what you need to make your space feel like a relaxing escape, especially now that many of our homes have become a place for work, play and rest.

Modern Southwestern-inspired furniture and decor is a decorating style that’s both relaxing and might remind you of your favorite vacation.

This bohemian-type furniture and decor style combines rustic and desert-inspired Southwest elements that can be identified through its use of mismatched materials (rattan, leather and woven fabrics) in warm and natural hues of terracotta, sand and earthy greens.

It’s a design aesthetic that pairs well with other popular home design styles, including midcentury modern furniture and decor and Scandinavian styles. But it’s neutral enough to feel timeless on its own — in spite of its rising popularity.

You might already know about destinations such as Wayfair and AllModern for Southwestern-inspired furniture and home decor. But did you know that Amazon, Urban Outfitters and The Citizenry are also worth browsing? Amazon’s own in-house brand Stone and Beam carries a lot of bohemian-looking decor. The Citizenry is known for its ethically sourced and sustainable handmade home products from around the world.

If you’ve been noticing a lot of rattan furniture, macrame wall hangings and leather floor poufs in online furniture stores lately, it’s because the Southwestern furniture and decor style has been on the rise for a while now. Vox attributes this infatuation with handmade home decor and houseplants to our desire for relaxation and escapism — especially now.

We’ve rounded up where to buy Southwestern-style furniture and home decor for every budget.