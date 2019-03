The Boy Scouts of America became a surprise target of the organizer of a “Tribute to Men” event for people attending the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Author DeAnna Lorraine, who arranged the CPAC sideshow at a Washington hotel Friday, slammed the “soy scouts” for deciding last year to opening up their organization to girls, The Daily Beast reported.

Lorraine’s attack was a twist on “soy boys” — referring to so-called feminized, liberal males — which has replaced “snowflakes” as the conservative insult du jour.

Lorraine launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Tribute to Men, which she vowed would include “very big-name speakers.”

She promised on the site that they would address the “positive qualities and contributions of men and fathers, and why men and masculinity is so appreciated and needed in our society. It’s going to be a huge tribute to men that is so needed in a time where men are being denigrated and vilified every day,” she added. She said in a tweet promoting the event — attended by members of the neo-Nazi Proud Boys — that “it’s time for men to be celebrated once again, not castrated!”

So excited for our Tribute To Men Rally in DC, TODAY! Who is joining us to celebrate men & masculinity, fathers veterans and family?! It’s time men be celebrated once again instead of castrated. #StrongMenStrongNation 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJIXlIPCIj — DeAnna Lorraine🇺🇸🎙 (@DeannaLorraine7) March 1, 2019

Lorraine was a staunch supporter of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault during his confirmation hearing. “A woman could ruin your life,” she warned men in a videotaped statement.

The scout slam occurred a day after former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka accused Democrats in a CPAC speech of “trying to take away your hamburgers” — just like Joseph Stalin. Gorka is apparently convinced Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) Green New Deal will eliminate cows. But he was obviously clueless that Stalin actually initiated hamburger factory production after studying the American economy.

Hamburgers are apparently becoming an icon among right-wingers. President Donald Trump loves fast-food burgers (which he recently called “hamberders” in a tweet).