23 Items That'll Totally Expand The Amount Of Space You Have In Your Home

A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets.
A magnetic stove shelf you can just pop right on...and bam! Now you have a place for your most-used seasonings.
An expanding file folder you can fill with up to 200 pieces of paper and free up so much desk space.
A tea bag organizer so you can finally get rid of those bulky boxes
It fits up to 100 standard-sized tea bags!Promising review:
"It holds so many, the storage capacity is wild! It was able to clean up all of our various types of tea boxes and slim down the space. I should have bought this sooner." — BB
Promising review:
"Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stovetop. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." — Kathy G. Guevara
A cutting board and strainer hybrid that will take up less space
Promising review:
"I have very limited counter space, and if there's any dirty dishes in the sink or on the counter, cooking is a struggle. BUT, this cutting board goes over the sink, so I can wash my veggies and fruits, cut them up, and toss them into the strainer. The only rub is that the strainer isn't well-attached to the cutting board so when you try to push down to open up the strainer, it detaches from the board. Other than that I love it, and will be replacing any and everything I can into collapsible versions. Genius idea!" — Julie Lorenzo
They are available in nine colors, including green, yellow, blue and purple.
A pack of super-strong magnets to secure to the top of your fridge
Promising review:
"These work so well. I bought the big pack and daringly put them under a shelf on the door because it was nice free space. I didn't know if the force from opening and closing the refrigerator door would make the fall, but so far it has worked perfect and the bottles are held tightly." — mollyk0005
An stackable shelf to help you utilize more space in your cabinets
You can also use it in your bathroom, bedroom closet, or office. Promising review: "
I got this to help organize my kitchen cupboards. I like that the shelf part is not wire for things to tip on. I have wine glasses on the one shelf and with the shelves being flat metal they are not tippy at all. Having two sizes is great as well. I know one fits in the other but I have them in separate cupboards and I like the added options it gives me to have two different sizes." — NB
A car seat storage bag so everything you need is in one place
It has a cooler, two side pockets, a front pocket, and a place for tissues.Promising review:
"This is a great space-saver. I had a full-size floor version of this but when I had my second child I just didn't have the room for it. This is the next best thing — it adjusts to fit any seat, has a wipe holder, holds several bottles of water (or milk) — and keeps them cool in the summer. Holds snacks, gloves, baby books, or any number of small items in the other compartments." — Robert Weinberg
A hanging set of rainbow folders to give you some filing cabinet space
Promising review:
"This hanging folder set is EXACTLY what I've been needing. I ripped the calendar off the wall and put it right up the moment I got it. It immediately went to good use and cleared up my cluttered desk full of various paperwork. Love the color-coded folders. Although I was worried about how flimsy it might be, it seems sturdy and well made." —Karen
A shower shelf for the corner of your bathroom or shower
Promising review:
"This is great for my stand-up shower. There is no space for my things and the shower racks that hang over the shower head were not enough. This fit perfectly in the corner and got everything I needed. Would definitely recommend." — Destinie Arguello
An adjustable hanging rod
Promising review:
"This is the best closet organizer. I originally bought a similar item that doesn't adjust, but this is 100 times better! Not only does it adjust vertically to fit whatever length of clothes, but it also adjusts its width, making it extremely functional no matter which closet you may want to use it in within your house. This makes it possible to switch and organize basically any closet!" — Ohgr8one
A towel rack and shelf combo so you can make the most of your space
The bottom bar can be fixed to the wall or the shelf.
Rainbow nesting storage containers that will make a huge difference in your cabinet space
The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized. Promising review:
"I love this: I needed this for two reasons. 1. I wanted to conserve space in my kitchen cabinets and 2. I was tired of buying grocery store containers that were cheap in design and execution. This set does both things well. It is also made in the USA which I liked. I won't have to buy another set of storage containers for a long while." —Travis Partington
A wire pan holder to bring order to your chaotic cabinet
Promising review
: "I was looking for a better way to organize my pots and pans cabinet. The lids were always a problem, no matter how I tried to stack them. I looked for racks and found these on Amazon. They looked perfect. And so they are. Both racks fit on the top shelf above the pans. Plenty of room to stack lids, Now, I don't get frustrated trying to find a lid. I recommend these to anyone who wants an easy way to organize their pots and pan lids." — Deb C.
An over-the-cabinet-door holder
Promising review:
"I am so happy to have found this major space saver! I always struggle to find a place to store my cutting boards - I worry about how clean they are when I leave them on the counter. I love the fact that they are now tucked away and won't get dirty!" — madeline audrey
A rotating beauty organizer that neatly organizes all your products
Promising review:
"Definitely five stars for this makeup organizer. First, this is good quality for the price, it's easy to put together, it has adjustable shelves, and it spins. It comes with the rubber rings to hold the tray and partitions together. I love my makeup organizer — it's pretty stable and strong. I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a makeup/cosmetics organizer." — Jessi Kimble
An over-the-door holder for your iron and ironing board
Promising review:
"I took it out of the box and had it hanging on my door in under 30 seconds. It's simple and convenient. Highly recommended. It also comes with additional hardware if you would like the option to attach it to the wall. I am happy with it hanging over the door." — N.N.
A magnetic strip so you can ditch the knife block entirely
Promising review:
"After years of using a knife block, we decided to free up some counter space and install this magnetic strip for our knives. It was easy to install. The magnet is very strong. And we have extra space on our kitchen counter. Win, win, win." — A. Tran
A laundry folding board capable of retail-level folds
Promising review:
"I have a bit of a t-shirt collection and this tool is a must have! I had been folding by hand but could never get a consistent uniform look but problem solved. This shirt folder is easy to use and maximizes the space on my shelf. It works great on long sleeve shirts as well. The plastic is durable and not flimsy to use. Even came with a nice storage bag. Highly recommend this item. My only regret is not getting one sooner." — Lois
A mini, 3.5 quart KitchenAid stand mixer that takes up less room on your counter
Promising review:
"This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." — peaceful1
A folding two-level desk, which can be conveniently stowed away when you're not working
Promising review:
"I live in a studio apt and work at home sometimes, I needed a desk that could fold up behind couch. It was bigger than expected but still fit perfectly. It is easy to move and is very nice and adds a classy, smart feel to a room. Would recommend for someone with small space who needs to fold up for room." — Faith Miletello
Promising review:
"This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." — JStill
A set of Shoe Slotz that lets you stack shoes on top of each other, meaning you can DOUBLE your storage space. In the words of Kelly, let's get some shoes.
It works with men's, women's, and kid's shoes — heels and flats!Promising review:
"I will spare you the horrific 'before' picture of the complete nightmare that was my closet floor. Just imagine a dusty mess with shoes thrown all over each other in a sad attempt at giving some appearance of order, and you will have a good idea of why buying this shoe organizer was one of the best ideas I've had this year. The floor now looks so neat and tidy I can't believe my eyes every time I open my closet doors." — Veronica, just an average reader, you know?
A set of under-shelf baskets to help instantly turn one shelf into two. Add 'em in your cabinets, fridge, or wherever else needs more space.
Just slide it on your shelf — that's how easy these are to "install."Promising review:
"These are excellent quality, sturdy and well made. I appreciate that when slid in place, the front of the basket lines up flush with the edge of the shelf (some lesser brands protrude a bit beyond the shelf, making it impossible to close the cupboard properly). Look no further — these are the best deal you'll find." — peggydf