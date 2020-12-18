Twitter Users Can't Believe What Space Force Members Will Be Called

The U.S. Space Force celebrated its first anniversary by announcing what its members will be called ― and Twitter users were spaced out.

The newest branch of the military announced Friday in a series of tweets that Space Force members will henceforth be known as “guardians.” Vice President Mike Pence officially announced the new name, according to The Associated Press.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

The agency explained there was a long history associated the name “guardians.”

The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.” — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

Still, Twitter users thought the name was pretty loony, mainly because they associated the word “guardians” with a different galaxy.

To mark the one year anniversary of its founding, VP Pence announces that the men and women of the United States Space Force! will be known as "Guardians" pic.twitter.com/0RrnUlpfhF — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 18, 2020

I see we're opting for the Marvel Universe, not Star Trek or Star Wars. https://t.co/SPT2TqJYEM — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) December 18, 2020

Others had a different type of guardian in mind, like the bodyguards in the dystopian world of novelist Margaret Atwood (a place Pence himself might recognize).

Let the Handmaid's Tale snark begin. https://t.co/TW7xmqVWov — Sharon Weinberger (@weinbergersa) December 18, 2020

Some people had questions. Lots of questions.

is this a joke tweet https://t.co/DT1l961J5g — Terminal Lance (@TerminalLance) December 18, 2020

Shouldn't they have been Enforcers? — Noell Scovell (@NellSco) December 18, 2020

How long until we have to endure bumper stickers that say “Proud Parent of a Space Force Guardian” https://t.co/77ENeGGKkD — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) December 18, 2020

That is so effing pathetic. Is the Coast Guard Coast Guardians? — Tom Mallory (@tom_mallory) December 18, 2020

Others were OK with calling the Space Force members “guardians,” with certain caveats.

Okay. But then they need to grant flag officer rank to at least one raccoon. https://t.co/JvakUdvmtZ — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) December 18, 2020

the first space dude who puts groot on a challenge coin is getting court-martialed https://t.co/kaXnDItUe3 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) December 18, 2020

A couple of people held out hope for the next administration.

Good lord fucking please Joe BIden please undo this nationally humiliating nonsense as your first act. https://t.co/IdWkBbA4U0 — Ross A. Lincoln, a Space Professional (@Rossalincoln) December 18, 2020

Hopefully, Biden and Co. will shut this stupid shit down ASAP. https://t.co/z9kyztS3oK — Dr Arnold T Blumberg (@DoctoroftheDead) December 18, 2020

But one person was happy to imagine all the possibilities of a Space Force future.

Can’t wait until the first time I see a USAA ad with a Space Force “Guardian” explaining why they get discounted home and auto insurance for their space service https://t.co/GhhH3MNPta — A.P. Joyce (@AndrewPaulJoyce) December 18, 2020

