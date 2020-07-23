Space Force Logo Looks An Awful Lot Like 'Star Trek' And Pontiac Symbols

The logo of the United States Space Force was unveiled Wednesday, immediately calling to mind the logo from “Star Trek” or an upside-down Pontiac badge.

The Space Force Twitter account posted a series of tweets outlining the logic behind the logo’s various elements, which are all based around a delta symbol. The delta’s silver outline “signifies defense and protection from all adversaries and threats emanating from the space domain.”

“The black area inside embodies the vast darkness of deep space,” the account added. The spires within the delta “represent the action of a rocket launching into the outer atmosphere in support of the central role of the Space Force in defending the space domain.”

The beveled ends of the symbol represent other U.S. armed forces, including the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines. Within the delta “is the star Polaris, which symbolizes how the core values guide the Space Force mission.”

The Space Force also revealed its Latin motto — “semper supra,” or “always above.”

Today we are proud to showcase the Space Force logo to the world. Over the next few hours, we will share the history and legacy of our new logo. pic.twitter.com/tKe8QCWEiG — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) July 22, 2020

Reactions to the logo poured in across social media. Many pointed out that it was reminiscent of the Starfleet delta insignia from “Star Trek,” as well as the Pontiac logo. At least one commentator argued that the explanation for the logo “genuinely looks like satire.”

Perhaps anticipating the critiques, the Space Force Twitter account tweeted that the delta symbol “was first used in space organizations as early as 1961 and has inspired generations of space professionals.”

SPACE FORCE: hey can I copy your homework?



STAR TREK: sure, just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look obvious you copied.



SPACE FORCE: sure thing https://t.co/IxrTpAOM1F — Tom (@TomHeartsTanks) July 22, 2020

Now where have I seen this before..... pic.twitter.com/fBmJ1N3wl6 — Patrick Mueller (@PatrickTMueller) July 22, 2020

Space Force logo left. Upside-down Pontiac logo right. pic.twitter.com/jLDX1fvuwq — James Wester (@jameswester) July 22, 2020

The history of the Space Force logo:



Someone watched Star Trek, and thought this logo looks cool. — DasSkelett (@DasSkelett) July 22, 2020

Sure am glad to see "the core values" getting represented. Whatever the hell that means.



Also, at what point do CBS and the Roddenberry estate start pursuing legal action against the government. That's got to be like... now, right?



This post genuinely looks like satire. https://t.co/4gDSYQtzw7 — Spacedock (@SpacedockHQ) July 22, 2020

1: There are no "threats emanating from the space domain"



2: If there were, the only thing the Space Force could throw at them would be this DeviantArt logo. — Spacedock (@SpacedockHQ) July 22, 2020

The official seal of the Space Force — featuring more imagery reminiscent of “Star Trek’s” Starfleet — drew similarly raised eyebrows when it was unveiled in January. President Donald Trump — who described the Space Force in a Jan. 24 tweet as “the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military” — chose the seal from a set of options presented to him by the Department of the Air Force, according to a spokesperson.

George Takei, who played Sulu in the original “Star Trek” television series and subsequent films, tweeted, “There is nothing sacred anymore.”

