Steve Carell Starring In Netflix Comedy Based On Trump's Space Force

The actor created the show with Greg Daniels, who co-created the American version of "The Office."

Steve Carell is reuniting with Greg Daniels, co-creator of “The Office,” but it’s not for a reboot of the show.

It’s for something much spacier.

The two are collaborating on a workplace comedy for Netflix called “Space Force,” inspired by President Donald Trump’s proposal for a space force as the sixth branch of the military, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carell is expected to earn $1 million per episode for the show, which has no announced air date ― just this teaser trailer: 

It inspired some strong reactions:

