Steve Carell Starring In Netflix Comedy Based On Trump's Space Force

Steve Carell is reuniting with Greg Daniels, co-creator of “The Office,” but it’s not for a reboot of the show.

It’s for something much spacier.

The two are collaborating on a workplace comedy for Netflix called “Space Force,” inspired by President Donald Trump’s proposal for a space force as the sixth branch of the military, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carell is expected to earn $1 million per episode for the show, which has no announced air date ― just this teaser trailer:

.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

It inspired some strong reactions:

pic.twitter.com/70hv6zzPc4 — Chaitanya gotta love Sarri ball Tapase. (@Chaits_) January 16, 2019