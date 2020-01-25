The newly created U.S. Space Force again became a hot topic on Twitter Friday after President Donald Trump unveiled its new seal.
But, as many tweeters debated its resemblance to the “Starfleet” badge in “Star Trek,” others were already imagining the outlandish reasons for why they’d been booted from the military branch.
Trump was particularly pummeled via the #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce hashtag that topped the service’s U.S. trends chart.
