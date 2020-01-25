POLITICS

Twitter Users Blast Off On Donald Trump With Taunting Space Force Trend

Trump was particularly pummeled via the viral #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce trend.

The newly created U.S. Space Force again became a hot topic on Twitter Friday after President Donald Trump unveiled its new seal.

But, as many tweeters debated its resemblance to the “Starfleet” badge in “Star Trek,” others were already imagining the outlandish reasons for why they’d been booted from the military branch.

Trump was particularly pummeled via the #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce hashtag that topped the service’s U.S. trends chart.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Politics News Twitter Space Force
CONVERSATIONS