People Are Pointing Out A Hilarious Flaw With The Space Force Uniform

"In space, no one can hear you be ridiculous," commented "Chernobyl" screenwriter Craig Mazin.

The newly created U.S. Space Force unveiled its utility uniform nametapes on Twitter on Friday and prompted many people to ask the same mocking question.

Namely, why the woodland camouflage pattern?

The Space Force, which is organized within the Department of the Air Force, explained in a tweet more than four hours later how it is using “current Army/Air Force uniforms” to save costs and said members “will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground.”

The delayed explainer did nothing to stop the post from being ridiculed:

