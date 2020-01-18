People Are Pointing Out A Hilarious Flaw With The Space Force Uniform

The newly created U.S. Space Force unveiled its utility uniform nametapes on Twitter on Friday and prompted many people to ask the same mocking question.
Namely, why the woodland camouflage pattern?
The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020
Pentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @DeptofDefense@usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7
The Space Force, which is organized within the Department of the Air Force, explained in a tweet more than four hours later how it is using “current Army/Air Force uniforms” to save costs and said members “will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground.”
USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one.— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020
Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground.
The delayed explainer did nothing to stop the post from being ridiculed:
Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space?— Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020
This is a wise choice in the future when Space Force troops are deployed to Afghanistan https://t.co/ItlUTpNqvI— Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX) January 18, 2020
How many trees are you expecting to find in space— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020
Gotta say, I'm a little disappointed with the camo. And considering your leader, this is probably more on point. pic.twitter.com/aw4q9KT1MP— Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) January 18, 2020
Camo in space?— John E.L. Tenney (@JohnELTenney) January 18, 2020
geez
Have they never seen space before? https://t.co/N06mHktTTo
January 18, 2020
Will this camouflage work in space? Also, why not call it Starfleet. Missed opportunity.— Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) January 18, 2020
I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm— JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020
"Space Force: It's a jungle out there" - Trump, apparently https://t.co/czUnTM2aTd— Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) January 18, 2020
The only explanation I have is that The #SpaceForce will be invading the forest moon of Endor.— Chris Cerrone (@ChrisCerrone15) January 18, 2020
I doubt the US has learned that an occupying military has little chance of conquering the Ewoks.
In space, no one can hear you be ridiculous. https://t.co/ZFJd6ofD41— Craig Mazin (@clmazin) January 18, 2020
They are eerily similar to our Earth Force uniforms.— peregrinas (@dibelloholly) January 18, 2020
Pretty sure your uniforms should look more like this. It IS space, after all. pic.twitter.com/1hbl8kkDSE— Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) January 18, 2020
lol camo .....in space. https://t.co/6zdEQh7Nd1— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 18, 2020
Hahaha the camouflage though 🤣 https://t.co/izMBVK2UL0 pic.twitter.com/R4EeMw2Gqo— Stefan Lessard (@SLessard) January 18, 2020
Just out of curiosity...— 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒 𝕍𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 (@cjoshuav) January 18, 2020
If enlisted members of the Air Force are "Airmen," are enlisted members of the Space Force "Spacemen?"
Also, if you get a service academy, will there be "Space Cadets?"
TIL there are trees in space https://t.co/GMZSQoWXK7— Ross A. Lincoln (@Rossalincoln) January 18, 2020
Really disappointed with the green.— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 18, 2020
Surely a pattern like this would have given more camouflage in space. https://t.co/A1eAJkSk1e pic.twitter.com/7lUGAyRqTD
That camo will really help them blend in with the vegetation in space. https://t.co/eXEbBy8Fxc— Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) January 18, 2020
Woodland camo: Perfect for space https://t.co/YfMtDWwbMF— Rafe Needleman (@Rafe) January 18, 2020
I guess there's more forest in space than I'd assumed? https://t.co/U69kaGKO4r— Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) January 18, 2020
Space camouflage, to blend in on the great plains of Space #spaceforce https://t.co/G6mjfKBnRy— Alex White (@AlexWhite1812) January 18, 2020
I mean do these things even provide ANY sort of protection against blaster fire?? pic.twitter.com/BU52pNYbXR— JD (@skidoosh10) January 18, 2020
IS THIS FOR HIDING IN SPACE TREES— Mike B (@MadHominem) January 18, 2020
These uniforms will be very handy when they invade the Camo Nebula. https://t.co/UqkDb4Dmn9— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) January 18, 2020
My dog is better camouflaged for space than whatever that is. If you're looking to save the tax payers money this was only $3 in Walmart's infants section. pic.twitter.com/MYPec5hMUC— Jackie D. (@brewsandbats) January 18, 2020
It'll probably be a collector's item once the #SpaceForce is disbanded by the next President because we barely have one space station, no shuttle fleet, haven't even been to the moon in nearly 50 years, and good luck finding a real planet matching your Endor camo there, morons. https://t.co/YmZFsYh3GX— Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) January 18, 2020
In space no one can see your camouflage— Dreadful E (@EvilCEOE) January 18, 2020
we got woods in space? https://t.co/x0p64JcRr7— Kyle Krieger (@kylekrieger) January 18, 2020
It’s a bit off from the original design imo pic.twitter.com/P6X6MmhwhI— That said, we’ve had enough (@pedro_americana) January 18, 2020
Some people in America don't have clean drinking water. https://t.co/iWpGZUYDX3— Eva Putzova 🏜️ (@EvaPutzova) January 18, 2020
In space, this camouflage only works if the aliens are attacking in front of you and Earth is behind you. https://t.co/1Oqafl5j13— A Lifelike Algorithm (@DanSlott) January 18, 2020
